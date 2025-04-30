U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took time away from threatening House Democrats who criticize billionaire Elon Musk’s unconstitutional grip on the government to play pretend drug lab scientist.

On Tuesday, the blue lab coat-clad Bondi toured a Drug Enforcement Administration facility that analyzes chemical modifications made by drug traffickers. During the tour, Bondi revealed a pill press capable of producing 15,000 pills per hour.

“That’s how easy it is to kill Americans,” she told reporters.

Unlike the Food and Drug Administration’s Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory, which conducts rigorous food safety testing, the DEA lab Bondi visited appears to be one of the few government-run labs not yet shuttered by the Trump administration.

The event marked a new public relations stunt for Bondi, whose main job as President Donald Trump's top cop has largely been to attack political enemies and run shoddy interference for Trump’s actions, such as the illegal deportations of U.S. citizens and immigrants.

Bondi adds a mixture simulating the ingredients of fentanyl pills into a tablet press machine while cosplaying as a scientist at a DEA lab on April 29.

Throughout Trump’s first 100 days, Bondi has spent most of her time defending Musk from criticism and protests against Tesla. She has repeatedly issued threats and pursued oversized penalties for people perceived to detract from the work of Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

But when it comes to actual safety threats, Bondi has seemingly barely lifted a finger—like when Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania’s home was set on fire, an arson attack that she has barely acknowledged.

This is Bondi's first public foray into costume play, and she trails behind other Trump administration cosplayers, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Vance previously posed with a big boy gun for reporters ahead of the Trump administration’s failed invasion of Greenland.

Meanwhile, Noem, who enjoys a $200 million budget dedicated to her cosplay, has donned all kinds of law enforcement costumes. She even visited El Salvador’s notoriously violent CECOT prison, a scene reminiscent of President George W. Bush’s Abu Ghraib prison scandal.

Republicans have always preferred playing dress up to doing meaningful government work. But the Trump administration has taken the pursuit of optics over substance to an entirely new level of absurdity.