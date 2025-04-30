Billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly pulling back from working out of the White House—but he’s not done screwing with us just yet.

In an interview with the New York Post, President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed that Trump’s former “first buddy” is “not physically present as much as he was.”

“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” Wiles said. “He’ll be stepping back a little, but he’s certainly not abandoning it. And his people are definitely not.”

Musk had been a looming—and frankly creepy—presence in Washington during Trump’s first 100 days, even if the world’s richest man has done nothing but use the position to benefit himself and his own assets. But earlier this month, he announced plans to spend more time with his troubled car company and step back from his controversial role atop the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Musk told investors he’d dial down his involvement to just one or two days a week, starting in May.

But it’s not just Tesla’s cratering sales driving him out. Musk’s “special government employee” status legally caps him at 130 days—a clock that runs out at the end of next month.

Still, don’t confuse that with an exit. Musk isn’t fading away—he’s just changing lanes.

Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership on April 12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Four people with direct knowledge of Musk’s plans told Reuters the billionaire is gearing up to be a major player in the 2026 midterm elections. One source said Musk now sees his (dwindling) fortune and his social media platform, X, as his most potent political weapons heading into what’s expected to be a rough cycle for Republicans.

“How Elon exits matters,” one source said. “The priority is keeping him close—without turning a major ally into a liability heading into 2026.”

Too late. Musk is already a liability.

His failed attempt to sway a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat backfired spectacularly, with the liberal candidate winning handily. Plus, voters just don’t like Musk. According to a new Ipsos poll for ABC News and The Washington Post, just 35% of Americans approve of Musk’s performance in the Trump administration, while 57% disapprove.

Musk earned those numbers too. At DOGE, he delivered pain, slashing or proposing cuts to cancer research, food aid, Social Security, veterans’ health care, and more. As the economy wobbles on the edge of recession, he’s threatened even deeper cuts. The New York Times reports DOGE has axed at least 58,000 federal jobs (though some have been temporarily reinstated due to court orders), with another 148,000 potentially on the chopping block.

All that for an agency that has achieved virtually nothing. DOGE has lied about its savings, and independent estimates show it might not have saved a dime.

So if Republicans think sidelining Musk will make him less of a risk in 2026, they’re kidding themselves. His physical exit from the White House doesn’t mean DOGE leaves with him. As Wiles told the New York Post, DOGE staffers “aren’t going anywhere”—and it’s hard to believe Musk won’t still be pulling the strings, whether it’s through proxies or DMs.

He may be leaving the West Wing. But he’s not gone. He’s lurking—from a distance, with a checkbook in one hand and a shitposting app in the other.

Maybe if voters deliver a blue wave in 2026, we can finally be rid of him. Until then, we’re stuck with Elon.