A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Pam Bondi joins the ridiculous Trump Cabinet cosplay trend

It’s Drug Lab Scientist Bondi!

Even Big Bird’s suing Trump

We sure hope all of “Sesame Street” testifies.

Trump's belief in doctored 'MS-13' image suggests frail mental state

That or he’s just a petulant child.

Trump’s tariffs are trashing the economy—like everyone warned

Unsurprisingly, he blamed a familiar foe.

Cartoon: 100 days of fear

There is no other way to describe it.

Judge frees Columbia student nabbed by Trump’s immigration goons

"I am saying it clear and loud to President Trump and his Cabinet: I am not afraid of you.”

This Republican ploy to cover tax cuts for the rich will drive you mad

And while this ridiculous idea may have already been thrown out, the search continues.

Click here to see more cartoons.