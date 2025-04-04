A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Delaware governor defends move to keep big business in his state
But he still wants to hold the wealthy accountable.
Trump tariffed the world—but not Russia
It certainly isn’t a coincidence that Trump’s favorite country avoided his wrath.
Trump blows off honoring dead soldiers to attend golf tournament
Wonder if he thinks the tournament is full of “suckers” and “losers.”
Trump's war on veterans targets program to help them keep their homes
Trump may say he loves veterans, but his actions show otherwise.
Cartoon: America First
What could go wrong?
Trump’s tariffs are costing his rich pals billions
At least there’s a silver lining to this whole mess.
Oops! RFK Jr. scrambles to rehire essential employees fired by mistake
Another day, another screwup by this administration.
‘I’m not going anywhere’: Kamala Harris steps back into the fight
What will she do next?
