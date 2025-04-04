A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Delaware governor defends move to keep big business in his state

But he still wants to hold the wealthy accountable.

Trump tariffed the world—but not Russia

It certainly isn’t a coincidence that Trump’s favorite country avoided his wrath.

Trump blows off honoring dead soldiers to attend golf tournament

Wonder if he thinks the tournament is full of “suckers” and “losers.”

Trump's war on veterans targets program to help them keep their homes

Trump may say he loves veterans, but his actions show otherwise.

Cartoon: America First

What could go wrong?

Trump’s tariffs are costing his rich pals billions

At least there’s a silver lining to this whole mess.

Oops! RFK Jr. scrambles to rehire essential employees fired by mistake

Another day, another screwup by this administration.

‘I’m not going anywhere’: Kamala Harris steps back into the fight

What will she do next?

