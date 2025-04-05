Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

On March 25, there was disturbing news from Trinidad & Tobago: the victory won in the courts repealing laws against homosexuality in 2018 has just been reversed. There were a flurry of articles reporting this from LBGTQ+ publications and organizations, though not much in the mainstream U.S. media.

Alex Bollinger at LGBTQ Nation reported:

That year [2018], the High Court in the Christian-majority nation ruled in a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ+ activist Jason Jones that Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offenses Act are “irrational and illegal” because they violate the rights to privacy and freedom of expression. “What I think the judge pointed out was ‘here every creed and race find an equal place,’ and I think we must all come together now and embrace each other in true love and respect,” Jones said at the time. But on March 25, the Court of Appeals reversed that decision, saying that only Parliament can overturn the country’s ban on homosexuality. The Court of Appeals also reduced the maximum sentence associated with homosexuality to five years in prison. Prior to 2018, the maximum penalty was 25 years in prison.

LGBTQ+ rights journalist Rob Salerno, an editor for Erasing 76 Crimes posted how this happened in the first place:

Queer people suffered an enormous and surprising setback on Wednesday when the Court of Appeal overturned the 2018 ruling that struck down the Caribbean country’s laws banning gay sex. I’m going to try to break down what happened here. In 2017, UK-based Trinidadian activist Jason Jones filed a challenge to the country’s buggery and serious indecency laws – the laws which effectively ban gay sex, as well as oral and anal sex between straight people. A year later, a court on the island ruled in his favor, finding that the laws were unconstitutional insofar as they applied to consensual acts in private. Trinidad became part of the leading edge of a wave of legal challenges that saw laws banning gay sex struck down across the region. Belize had preceded it in 2016; shortly after the ruling, a coordinated set of legal challenges were launched in all of the other former British colonies in the Caribbean islands. By 2024, activists had won challenges to sodomy laws in Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and Barbados – with cases still pending in Grenada and St Lucia. Around this time, these rulings were mirrored in court decisions striking down anti-gay laws in other former UK colonies, including Mauritius, Botswana, and India, making them part of a larger global trend.

x YouTube Video

To be Indo or Afro Caribbean immigrants, children of immigrants here in the states, and to be openly LGBTQ+ under the vile Trump anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion and deportation campaigns isn’t easy. It’s up to all of us to fight back, and to be more aware of battles being fought both here and in our neighboring countries.

Please join me in the comments section below, and post links to activist groups you are aware of, are part of, or you support.