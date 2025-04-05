By Cerise Castle for Capital & Main

Sixteen-year-old AB Hernandez is a natural athlete. On a recent blustery afternoon, she stood at the edge of Jurupa Valley High School’s athletic field, waiting for her event at a track and field meet to be called. As a voice announced over the loudspeaker, “Girls Triple Jump!,” she ran to take her place. On her turn, she broke into a measured, high stride, arms swinging in time with her legs. She quickened her pace and hurtled towards a sand pit. As she reached her mark, she flung herself high into the air and forwards several meters. She quickly pointed her toes and reached her arms forward as she descended, finally splashing down into the sand. Cheers erupted from the stands while she rolled onto her stomach, stood and ran to her friends, smiling.

Hernandez is the transgender athlete who was thrown into the national spotlight after the president of a nearby school board doxxed her — revealing her name, her high school and the fact that she is trans. Since then, Hernandez has been seen her name in Newsweek and The Washington Post. She has been smeared on right-wing podcasts and harassed online; some of her antagonists have even shown up at her track meets.

A small faction of adults have made AB Hernandez the face of a campaign to rewrite California law that has allowed transgender children to play on their school’s sports teams for over a decade. None of them has children enrolled in the Jurupa Valley Unified School District; several homeschool their kids.

“This is all child abuse,” Nereyda Hernandez, AB’s mother, told Capital & Main in an exclusive interview. “They just need to leave my baby alone.”

***

Nereyda Hernandez reviews legal paperwork in her office.

The Hernandez family has lived in Jurupa Valley, an equestrian, mostly Latino city of about 106,000, for nearly 30 years. AB grew up, the youngest of four sisters, like many other local kids: on a ranch surrounded by family. Her grandparents immigrated to the United States from Mexico and El Salvador, and instilled a strong sense of faith and tradition into the family. Nereyda, who became a widow in her early 20s, raised her children regularly attending a Catholic church.

Nereyda did not know her daughter was trans until AB was in the eighth grade.

“I was accidentally asked about her. I just said, ‘I’m just letting her be her,’ but I really didn’t know,” she recalled. Nereyda said she did not always understand her daughter’s experience, but made a point to educate herself. “As long as in your household, your child has that support, you stand behind your child, then they’re gonna be OK. I’m gonna stand behind her 120%. That’s my job as a mom.”

In 2013, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the School Success and Opportunity Act into law, ensuring that transgender youth can fully participate in all school activities, sports teams, programs, and facilities that match their gender identity. This past February, President Donald Trump banned transgender women and girls from college women’s and high school girls’ sports teams. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) stated in response to Trump’s action that it would allow trans athletes to compete under existing California law. Shortly afterwards, the U.S. Department of Education announced a Title IX investigation into CIF for its policy allowing transgender high school athletes to play girls’ sports. Title IX is a federal law aimed at preventing gender discrimination in education.

“There is the threat from the federal government to withhold funding. [And] there’s threats from the state government to withhold funding if we violate laws,” Superintendent Trenton Hansen said at the Jurupa Unified School District Board of Education’s March meeting. “Unfortunately, school districts are placed in the middle of this tug of war. All the information we’ve received from legal counsel … is that we follow the laws here in California, that [Trump’s] executive orders do not carry the weight of the force of law, and that these issues will need to be figured out in the court system.”

Many residents of Jurupa Valley, which Trump won by two points in November, have united in support of AB.

“Our community is in 100% support of our neighbors,” said Armando Carmona, a member of Jurupa Valley’s City Council. “I’ve extended 100% support to our young athlete, who’s competing at the highest level in high school, because they’re competing within the current rules. In this community we can talk about federal issues, we talk about state or even global issues. But at the end of the day, we all realize we’re neighbors first.”

Five parents of children enrolled in JUSD schools who spoke with Capital & Main said they fully support AB competing.

“It’s not about the divide of the topic, it’s about the well-being of a child, that all she wants to do is play sports,” said Veronica Hurtado, whose son attends a local high school. “As a mom, I can assure you there’s not a mother in this community that wouldn’t agree with me when they say you’re worried about her safety and her mental health.”

Hurtado says she can relate to Nereyda Hernandez. When Hurtado’s daughter, Molly Ramirez, came out a lesbian, she says she was pressured by an administrator to stay in the closet. Hurtado promptly moved her daughter to a different school. Today, her daughter runs the family’s feed store, and says she feels accepted by the community.

“I have a lot of younger people generations younger than me that are coming out. And my goal is to make them comfortable,” Ramirez said. “I feel like that’s what our community is about.”

***

City Council Member Armando Carmona stands outside Jurupa Valley City Hall.