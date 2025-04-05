This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

We were right. We warned the world about the dangers of President Donald Trump, and yet we were mocked, dismissed, and derided. Too many people thought we were being disingenuous, crying wolf, or just being unfairly partisan. And we weren’t even making an argument beyond, “LISTEN TO WHAT HE’S SAYING!”

As a result, we now get tweets like this, where we were called:

Or this prominent libertarian, who claims that “nobody knew how bad” Trump was, and that the only people who were right were those with “clinical case(s) of Trump derangement syndrome.”

“Nobody” is a funny way of saying “millions of people who tried to warn us.”

And now that Trump has irrevocably destroyed the United States’ standing in the world and led us to calamitous economic disaster, they all shake their heads about how “nobody” could’ve known.

But I don’t want to pick on these two, because at least they’re admitting to their errors. That’s a good thing, truly. Trump was elected. The damage is done. The question now is how we salvage anything out of this mess. And if the message voters get out of this is that Republicans are bad for the economy, that will at least set the stage for a liberal revival down the road.

Instead, I want to feature a different kind of MAGA member—the one that is willing to destroy their own life in order to hate the right people.

This was posted—and quickly deleted by moderators—on the r/Conservative subreddit, which requires members to prove their conservative bona fides before they are allowed to post:

I voted for Pres Trump, and I'd vote for him again. Not only does he have a proven track record, but Kamala is blatantly incompetent, was a disaster of a candidate, and would have been worse as a President. Her picture should appear in the dictionary along with the entry for "ignoramous". Even so, l'm not one who blindly supports all that Pres Trump is doing. I'm very happy with his having virtually eliminated illegal immigration and am ecstatic that finally the rampant fraud waste and abusive is being stomped out. I love his outright support for Israel. I greatly appreciate his attempts to eliminate males being allowed to compete in female sports. And these are huge; that's for sure. However, there are several things he's doing that I am NOT happy with.

The things this person isn’t happy with? Trump’s decimation of their 401(k), love for Putin and the abandonment of Ukraine, belligerence against Canada, and imperialistic obsession with Greenland and Panama.

Despite the forum’s refusal to let the post stand—and the anger of fellow MAGA commenters who lambasted them for “fake” conservatism—it’s reasonable to disagree with your own party and the president. On the left, we don’t have a problem disagreeing with our leaders. In fact, at times, it can even undermine us.

Regardless, the issue here isn’t that this user disagreed with Trump.

It’s that they admit that their own financial situation has significantly suffered—and that was written on Thursday before the Dow dropped another 5% and the NASDAQ almost 6%—but that they would still vote for Trump because a tiny handful of trans women can no longer play sports.

As conservatives like this one inherently admit, if Trump is fucking up their finances, that means that President Joe Biden actually improved them. You don’t fuck up something that is already fucked up. But they would rather lose their shirts than have immigrants work the fields and slaughterhouses, or for trans women to be treated with dignity and respect. “Waste and fraud” is just what they call it so they can pretend that they’re not bigoted assholes.

And that’s not even getting into the obvious sexism and racism directed at former Vice President Kamala Harris.

She would have been worse as president? How, exactly? Would she have destroyed the United States’ standing in the world while cratering the global economy? Of course not. There’s only one reason they could pretend she was an “ignoramus,” and we know what that is.

But it just goes to show that the conservative movement’s embrace of division, hate, and bigotry has overridden people’s instincts for self-preservation.

They would rather vote for Trump and lose everything than support a Black woman.