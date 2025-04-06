Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 250 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

The month of April may mean many things to many people, like spring and showers, but as a jazz fan, I’m elated to once again welcome the advent of “Jazz Appreciation Month,” which is also known as JAM. It was created by the National Museum of American History in 2001 “to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz for the entire month of April.”

During April, special events, concerts, and performances are being held across the nation, showcasing the multiple genres of jazz—and its history.

You can head over to their website and download this year’s poster:

Lester Young and his “Cool School” This year’s poster artwork features a portrait of jazz legend Lester Young (1909-1959). The portrait comes from LeRoy Neiman’s brilliantly colored 2005 Big Band painting depicting notable jazz musicians in performance. Nicknamed “Pres”—short for President, Lester Willis Young is among the most respected saxophonists of the 20th century. With an innovative playing style, a slick fashion sense, and his cool cat slang, Lester Young’s influence on jazz music and culture is profound. Young was raised in a musical family, and from a young age he would perform and tour all over the United States. In 1933, Lester Young settled in Kansas City and rose to prominence playing with the Count Basie Orchestra. His relaxed, free-floating approach set him apart from other sax players at the time. By 1936, the Basie Orchestra moved to New York City to cut their teeth full time in the city’s thriving jazz scene. Young continued performing with Basie and others, sitting in on recording sessions, and joining jam sessions with a host of Harlem’s best jazz musicians including Billie Holiday. Young’s musicianship continues to inspire generations of saxophonists who experiment with the “cool school” sound of jazz.

x The music non-profit MPTF will distribute over $1mil in free concerts for their annual #Jazz Across America campaign during Jazz Appreciation Month in April. Over 750 concerts in the USA and Canada will be live streamed on MPTF's Facebook page too. Tune in! #weekend #goodvibes #Jazz



[image or embed] — Joel Fan Music (@joelfanmusic.bsky.social) March 21, 2025 at 5:01 PM

AllAboutJazz reports:

The annual campaign, themed by the MPTF as “Jazz Across America,” features the support of website partners All About Jazz and Jazz Near You, where performer and event location information for most of the performances are being listed.

These websites boast the world’s largest jazz events calendars and reach a combined 240,000 viewers per month.



All live stream events will be featured on the MPTF Facebook page. Beck added, “Tuning in to live stream performance events as they happen is a unique way the public can experience jazz musicians from various locales throughout the U.S. and Canada.”



Jazz performances have been supported by the MPTF since it began more than 75 years ago, and over 1,600 regional jazz concerts have been funded since the end of the pandemic. With this year’s projections, the fund will have distributed more than $3.1 million in Jazz Across America grants to compensate these fine musicians. Events will be organized by American Federation of Musicians locals to ensure fair compensation for all performers.



Here a sampling of some of the April events being held around the country:

In New Orleans, there’s Jazzfest, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

x YouTube Video

In New York City, there’s “Jazz at Lincoln Center.” Check out the schedule: “Jazz at Lincoln Center Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month with Performances for All-Ages Honoring the Legacies of Jazz Icons.”

The Kennedy Center in D.C., with the National Endowment for the Arts, will be streaming a tribute concert on April 26.

x YouTube Video

Heading west to Arizona:

x YouTube Video

Jazz Day AZ video notes:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of music, culture and community as the Scottsdale Jazz Festival returns on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Scottsdale Civic Center.Now in its 14th year, the Scottsdale Jazz Festival aligns with UNESCO’s International Jazz Day, this time paying a special tribute to legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones, who died in November. Organized under the visionary leadership of William “Doc” Jones, the festival continues to cement Scottsdale’s reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.“Several years ago, at the request of the legendary Herbie Hancock, I founded the Scottsdale Jazz Festival to support UNESCO's International Jazz Day,” Jones said. “Our mission has always been clear: to unite our state around this incredible genre and celebrate its rich history and cultural significance.”The Arizona Legislature has officially proclaimed April as Jazz Appreciation Month and recognized April 30 as International Jazz Day.

In Los Angeles:

Third News reports:

Los Angeles is set to come alive with music as Metro Art collaborates with KJazz 88.1 FM to bring back the KJazz Tracks concert at Union Station on April 5, 2025. This event marks the kickoff of Jazz Appreciation Month, celebrating the vibrant culture and artistry of jazz with a free, public concert held in the station's historic Ticket Concourse from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

The concert will feature the headlining act, Kiefer Trio, along with performances from talented supporting artists Salami Rose Joe Louis and David Binney Action Trio. This exciting lineup promises a night filled with refreshing tunes and cultural connection, showcasing the rich diversity of jazz music.

For our friends and jazz fans in the U.K.:

x April is Jazz Appreciation Month! #jazzmonth

Here are just some of the performances happening in London, courtesy of the London Jazz Festival. #ldnont #ldnontjazz www.londonjazzfestival.ca



[image or embed] — London Ont Jazz (@ldnontjazz.bsky.social) March 28, 2025 at 3:17 PM

In case you missed some of the earlier Jazz Appreciation Month posts in this series, here are links:

I hope you have plans to listen to some live jazz this month and join the annual celebration. Please let us know in the comments section below what’s going on in your area.