Last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted he should stay on as leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus—even after betraying his party in the House by backing a partisan spending bill championed by President Donald Trump and the GOP.

However, discontent with Democratic leadership has only grown since then. Several Senate Democrats continue bending the knee to Trump, helping him ram through abysmal Cabinet picks and advance his destructive agenda. The frustration has reached a boiling point—so much so that new polling shows a majority of voters in one key Democratic stronghold are ready to turn the page and hand the reins to a new generation.

A new poll from the liberal group Data for Progress, released Friday, has progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trouncing Schumer in a hypothetical 2028 Senate primary in New York—leading him 55% to 36% among likely Democratic primary voters. Nine percent said they were unsure.

Ocasio-Cortez takes a photo with supporters after speaking during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour event at Arizona State University, on March 20, in Tempe, Arizona.

It’s only one poll, yes, but the takeaway is clear: Schumer is not the untouchable force he believes himself to be. Democratic voters are hungry for someone younger, bolder, and far less inclined to roll over for Trump.

“This poll really does show that Democrats are united in just wanting to stand up, wanting to fight, wanting to see someone taking a stand for them,” said Danielle Deiseroth, executive director of Data for Progress, in an interview with Politico.

And that wasn’t even the worst of it for Schumer, who canceled his book tour in March after widespread backlash over his vote to help Republicans pass Trump’s budget. The same poll found Schumer with one of the weakest favorability ratings among Democrats tested—just +26. Compare that with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at +69, former Vice President Kamala Harris at +63, and Ocasio-Cortez close behind with a strong +59.

While Schumer hides from the spotlight, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have been front and center, making the progressive case for the party’s future during their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. The contrast speaks volumes.

The Data for Progress poll lines up with findings from Civiqs, which showed 61% of registered voters view Schumer unfavorably, compared to just 23% who see him favorably. While he remains in positive territory among registered Democrats—54% favorable, 24% unfavorable—Civiqs found that his numbers have plummeted since Trump’s second administration began in January.

CNN reported in March that several of Ocasio-Cortez’s colleagues in Congress have been quietly urging her to primary Schumer in 2028. Schumer, for his part, has shrugged off the chatter.

“That’s a long time away,” he told The New York Times that same month. “I’m focused on bringing Trump’s numbers down, his popularity down, exposing what he has done to America and what he will do. That’s my focus right now.”

What Ocasio-Cortez wants to do next remains unclear. Sources close to her say she’s not eyeing a 2028 presidential run, and she previously passed on the chance to challenge New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2024.

But if she decides to take on Schumer, she won’t be short on ammunition. Schumer led nine other Senate Democrats in voting for a GOP-authored funding bill—without securing a single concession—despite widespread outrage from the base. Rather than owning up to the move as a cave to Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk’s extreme agenda, Schumer framed his decision as one of those “tough” leadership calls.

Voters, though, aren’t buying it.

The same Data for Progress poll found that 84% of New York Democrats want their leaders to do more to oppose Trump and the MAGA movement. Just 10% think the party is doing “the right amount.”

Still, Schumer has managed to claw back some establishment support. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in March that Schumer should remain Senate leader, and even Nancy Pelosi has urged him to stay the course.

But with the tide of public opinion clearly turning—and with Ocasio-Cortez waiting in the wings—Schumer’s grip on power may not be as firm as he thinks.