What a week.

In the immortal words of our philosopher businessman president, “HANK TOUGH!” Which sounds like the name of a 90s action movie protagonist. Fox News has been avoiding economic news like the plague this week, going so far as to take the stock market ticker off their chyron, but eventually even their viewers are going to notice the decimated retirement funds, skyrocketing prices and inevitable global recession.

Hank tough!

As always, if you find value in this work I do, please consider helping me keep it sustainable by joining my weekly newsletter, Sparky’s List! You can get it in your inbox or read it on Patreon, the content is the same. Don’t forget to visit the Tom Tomorrow Merchandise Mall, and, if you’re so inclined, follow me on Bluesky!

PS: I know you were expecting Sparky in the fourth panel, but he’s an American, not a resident of the Heard or McDonald Islands. Probably a green card holder though, so I imagine current events will be catching up with him soon enough.

Related | Trump attacks 'stupid' critics as his trade war causes global panic