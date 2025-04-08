Jon Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” on Monday to talk about the story on everyone’s mind: our country’s nosedive into a recession after President Donald Trump’s ill-conceived tariff plan took effect on April 2.

“Our economy is in the midst of a beautiful metamorphosis, turning from a simple caterpillar … into a dead caterpillar,” Stewart said.

Crashing global markets left most people wondering what the wannabe autocrat in the Oval Office could do to assuage the growing alarm felt by most Americans. Instead, Stewart explained, we got a lazy social media attack from Trump, who smashed that all-caps button and wrote that he was going to create “a new party based on weak and stupid people” he called “PANICAN.”

“How about ‘HYSTERICRATS?’ ‘REPUSSICANS?’ How about ‘CRYINTOLOGISTS?’” Stewart joked. “Did the overseas factory you had been sourcing your nicknames from get shut down during the tariff?”

Stewart then played a montage of right-wing media personalities pretending there is no economic crisis at all, acting as if it’s no big deal that the stock market ticker they’re sharing the screen with is a burning shade of red.

“When did the right become so chill?” Stewart asked. “Aren't you the ‘Bud Light’s turning my kids trans!’ folks?”

“This is financial destruction not seen since the pandemic,” Stewart said. “And this time, there's no controversy over how it all started. There's no wet market. You, Trump, released the contagion. It's your lab leak, and it's right out in the open.”