Two of President Donald Trump's top advisers are openly warring with each other over Trump's destructive tariffs that are tanking global stock markets and putting the United States at risk of a recession.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed co-President Elon Musk for publicly criticizing Trump's idiotic tariff policy, which economists say will send inflation into overdrive and destroy the economy.

“We all understand in the White House—and the American people understand—that Elon's a car manufacturer. But he's not a car manufacturer, he's a car assembler. What we want—and the difference is in our thinking and Elon's on this—is that we want the tires made in Akron. We want the transmissions made in Indianapolis. We want the engines made in Flint and Saginaw. And we want the cars manufactured here,” Navarro told CNBC.

Navarro’s comments set off Musk, who replied to the video with a post on X.

“Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false,” he wrote.

In another post, Musk wrote that “Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Proving that a broken clock is right twice a day, Musk is correct that Navarro—a MAGA loyalist who even served time in prison for Dear Leader—is a moron.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is so loyal to President Donald Trump that he even served a prison sentence for him.

Navarro's idea that the United States can simply onshore production of affordable goods is a fallacy. It would take years for the United States to build the number of factories necessary to produce the goods that we currently import. Not to mention, U.S. labor is far more expensive, which would make onshore products prohibitively expensive.

In fact, a number of people in Trump's orbit warned against having Navarro in the administration—and that was before Trump even took office.

Right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt—who never misses an opportunity to kiss Trump's ass—said that Navarro shouldn't get a White House job.

"God save us if Peter Navarro comes back," Hewitt told fellow Republican pundit Jamie Weinstein, adding that Navarro is a "loser."

Meanwhile, Musk—who himself is helping tank the economy by cutting government research grants that are essential to major cities’ economies, firing thousands of federal workers, and breaking critical social safety net programs—is already reportedly on the way out of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

As tension grows between Navarro and Musk, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has brushed it off as “transparency.”

“Whatever. We are the most transparent administration in history, expressing our disagreements in public,” she told CNBC reporter Eamon Javers.

What a clown show.

