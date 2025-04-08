A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Inside Trump's dumb lifelong obsession with tariffs and trade deficits
Turns out he’s always been this stupid.
New York told Trump to f-ck off—and won
The City that Never Succumbs to Fascists
Apparently, Trump's thinking about bombing Mexico now
Who needs allies, anyway?
Watch Jon Stewart's scathing take on Trump's torturous tariff debacle
“This is financial destruction not seen since the pandemic.”
Cartoon: Be free!
Feeling liberated yet?
Trump keeps trying to neuter the government's watchdogs
The wannabe autocrat’s desire for absolute loyalty is bottomless.
States feel the pain as Trump team schemes to ‘eliminate’ FEMA
“Our people deserve better than promises and timelines.”
Trump plans grotesque military parade for his 79th birthday
Happy birthday, Mr. Pestilent!
Click here to see more cartoons.