Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, made a surprising declaration about President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling him a “soaring eagle” despite his tanking economy and plummeting approval ratings.

“I think this was this concern among some folks that Donald Trump would come in for a second term and kind of be a lame duck, he ain’t no lame duck—if anything, he’s a soaring eagle,” Enten said.

He went on to enthusiastically point out that Trump’s 111 executive orders were “the most at this point in a presidency in at least 100 years.”

Enten did not mention that among many of Trump’s orders are actions attempting to resegregate the United States and roll back rights for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

He then argued that Trump tried to deliver on his campaign promises but failed to achieve the vast majority of his Day 1 pledges.

Citing a CBS News poll, Enten strangely argued that the results, which showed that 36% believe Trump is using the right amount of power while 17% say he is using too little, is proof that “a majority of the American public” don’t believe that Trump is acting like a king.

But, he failed to mention, the poll also showed that 47% of respondents—the largest of any group—believe that Trump is using too much power.

“Is Harry Enten angling for a job in the Trump administration or what is going on here?” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on Bluesky.

Despite the rosy picture Enten tried to paint, the situation in the real world is significantly more dire.

The U.S. economy is in a state of turmoil as markets have been dropping significantly following Trump’s arbitrary decision to impose tariffs across the globe. Even some of Trump’s billionaire backers, like Elon Musk and Bill Ackman, have voiced concerns about Trump’s burgeoning trade war.

Trump’s support has fallen in multiple opinion polls, particularly regarding the economy. In the conservative Rasmussen Poll, Trump dropped below 50% for the first time in his second term.

And a Wall Street Journal poll released on Monday showed that 54% of voters oppose Trump’s tariffs—a far cry from the “soaring eagle” that Enten labeled him.

But Enten’s rant was in line with how the corporate media has treated Trump over the last few years, minimizing—or not even reporting on—his mistakes and missteps and giving a false impression of the public’s support of Trump.

At the same time, key figures in the media—including billionaire moguls like Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg—have been bending the knee to Trump by tilting coverage in a rightward direction.

Enten’s proclamation comes just a few days after thousands of people across the United States expressed their frustrations about Trump during the nationwide “Hands Off!” protests.

Looks like, despite CNN’s claims, Trump is not “soaring” above anything.