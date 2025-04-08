U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi briefly stopped to answer reporters’ questions outside of the White House on Tuesday, but she floundered then fled when challenged on the hundreds of immigrants the Trump administration shipped to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

When asked about the “60 Minutes” report revealing that 75% of the men illegally deported to the maximum security CECOT prison have no known criminal record, Bondi delivered a bizarre rant in response.

“Well, they’re not Venezuelan migrants. They're illegal aliens from Venezuela who should not have been in our country, who are committing the most violent crimes,” Bondi began. “So if you committed a murder in our country, we're going to keep you here and we're going to seek the death penalty, and we're going to keep you in prison because our victims’ families deserve that,” she said, contradicting the administration’s repeated claims of deporting only the most violent criminals.

“But we don't have to charge them with average crime,” Bondi added nonsensically. “We can deport them and get them out of our country and save room in our prisons, because they should have never been in our country to begin with.”

Well, that’s as clear as mud.

“So you confirm they didn’t commit a crime?” the reporter asked, and Bondi could not get away fast enough.

The Trump administration has already admitted that one Salvadoran man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father of three who’s married to a U.S. citizen, was wrongfully deported. The administration called the deportation an “administrative error,” but has thus far refused to return him to the United States.

And as the “60 Minutes” report makes clear, the majority of men rounded up and deported by the Trump administration in no way meet Bondi’s description of murderous criminals.

No wonder the attorney general doesn’t want to answer questions about it.