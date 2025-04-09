A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Donald Trump folds on tariffs—kinda

Having trouble keeping up? So is literally everyone.

China vows to ‘fight to the end’ as Trump’s trade war escalates

Don’t worry, U.S. consumers definitely won’t be the ones paying for it or anything …

ICE chief’s twisted vision for deportations is beyond disturbing

He said the government needs to treat deportations “like a business.”

Trump says tariffs will help Republicans in the midterms. Wanna bet?

Things are about to get really freaking ugly.

IRS commissioner quits over scheme to sell out tax-paying immigrants

At least someone has some sense of morality.

Cartoon: A simple plan

Maybe Elon’s just misunderstood …

Trump boosts dying coal industry, environment be damned

Might as well add “black lung disease” to the growing list of epidemics.

Libs of TikTok troll and Homeland Security chief cosplay as ICE agents

The Trump administration likes to surround itself with the worst of the worst!

Trump’s joke of a deputy FBI director once called me a coward—lol

The right-wing extremist is infamous for his meltdowns, and he did not disappoint

