Acting Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons told attendees of the Border Security Expo conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday that he wants to round up human beings like Amazon deliveries.

He said that the government needs to “get better at treating this like a business” and that he wants the deportation process to work “like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings.”

Lyons’ dehumanizing language echoes both the rhetoric of past genocidal regimes—including Nazi Germany—and President Donald Trump himself, who has referred to immigrants as “animals,” “not human,” who were “poisoning the blood” of the country.

Other Trump administration officials who attended the conference reinforced Lyons’ harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave the keynote speech during the conference, discussing her path from South Dakota governor to her current role within the Trump administration.

Noem, who described immigration at the southern border as “a war and an invasion,” echoed racist mass shooters and members of the white supremacist movement who have frequently characterized immigration as part of an “invasion.”

Similarly, Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told the audience that the policy of “family detention,” where children are detained as part of the deportation process, is “on the table.”

In fact, ICE recently detained a mother and three children from Homan’s hometown of Sacketts Harbor, New York, at a facility in Texas.

Homan was recently in the news after complaining about Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for educating immigrants of their legal rights under the Constitution. In response, she mocked Homan and suggested that he use the Constitution to “learn to read.”

Trump has made opposition to immigration a central part of his identity since becoming a politician in 2015. The remarks from his top administration officials show that the issue remains central to their ideology—and that dehumanization is at its core.