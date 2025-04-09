Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on CNBC Wednesday to talk about tariffs and their impact on American consumers—and make Trump apologist host Joe Kernen look like an absolute fool in the process.

When Warren warned that manufacturers would use tariffs as an excuse for price gouging, Kernen tried to argue that a recent drop in egg prices proves that price gouging isn’t a thing (never mind the recent federal investigation into egg price fixing). Warren proceeded to flummox the business host by citing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent analysis of President Donald Trump’s past tariffs—specifically his 2018 tariffs on washing machines.

“No surprise, the price of washing machines went up,” Warren explained. “But the shocking part is the price of dryers went up as well, even though there was no imposition of tariffs on those.”

Kernen tried to deflect by reminiscing about line-drying clothing when he was young, which would eliminate the need for a dryer.

“I love the way you're changing the subject,” Warren, whose history of consumer advocacy includes calling out television hosts’ BS, interjected before getting back to the issue at hand: a hike in the price of dryers despite no tariffs on the item. “That’s an example of price gouging.”

The list of companies warning they will pass rising costs on to American consumers just keeps growing. But even as the global economy spirals toward recession, Trump can only threaten American consumers with more destructive tariffs—and more chaos.

