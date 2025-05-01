On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump claimed in a televised town hall event that he couldn’t think of a single mistake he has made during his first 100 days in office, eliciting laughter from the audience of voters in attendance.

The town hall was broadcast on the right-leaning NewsNation network and was hosted by disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo. They were joined by ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

A question submitted to the hosts asked Trump to detail the biggest mistake he had made in his first 100 days.

“I’ll tell you that’s the toughest question I can have because I don’t really believe I’ve made mistakes,” Trump said, with the audience largely laughing in response.

Trump’s second presidency, as in his first, has been marred by mistakes and unpopular actions.

One of Trump’s most prominent failures has been his decision to implement heavy, wide-ranging tariffs against virtually every country, launching a pointless trade war. The tariffs have led to increased costs for consumers, and recent data shows U.S. economic growth contracting, possibly signaling a recession in the coming months.

Trump has also been internationally condemned for pursuing immigration policies that have detained and deported people while denying them due process rights. Recently, his administration reportedly deported a 4-year-old U.S. citizen with late-stage cancer.

Trump’s Cabinet has been a source of constant headaches and national embarrassment, from security leaks connected to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, to anti-science rants from Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The so-called Department of Government Efficiency, headed by billionaire Trump donor Elon Musk, has undermined American science, diplomacy, and the social safety net while running afoul of federal law again and again.

Trump’s cavalcade of mistakes has led to widespread public displeasure with his presidency, and his job approval rating is underwater in opinion polls from multiple polling firms. Trump has even lost ground on the issue of immigration, previously a strength of his.

When he hasn’t been whitewashing his failures, Trump has made comments that raise new concerns about his mental state.

During Wednesday’s town hall, Smith asked Trump to address his administration’s attacks against Harvard University. Instead of speaking about the issue, Trump began to ramble to Smith—who is Black—about Harlem, New York.

“We had riots in Harlem, and frankly, if you look at what’s gone on—and people from Harlem went up and they protested, Stephen, and they protested very strongly against Harvard,” Trump replied.

Harlem is a 200-mile drive from Harvard University, which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The disconnected and strange response arrived very shortly after Trump insisted to ABC News that an obviously doctored image of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia was proof that the deported migrant was a member of the MS-13 gang.

The odd answer would likely be described by Trump as mistake-free.