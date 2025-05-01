Mike Waltz is the reportedly first member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet of clowns to bite the dust, after multiple media reports on Thursday said Dear Leader is planning to fire his national security adviser.

Waltz is the official who created the unsecure Signal chat in which Trump’s top advisers discussed military strikes in Yemen. The chat inadvertently included Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, whose presence on the chat led to it becoming public that Trump officials were discussing classified material in a non-classified setting.

It looked like Waltz would survive the fiasco, after Trump said in March that Waltz was "a good man" who "learned a lesson."

However, conspiracy theorist and noted bigot Laura Loomer had met with Trump to try to convince him to fire Waltz—not because of the Signal chats but because Loomer believed Waltz was not loyal to Dear Leader. After that meeting in April, Trump fired “some” National Security Council staff, which Loomer took credit for.

“You know how you know the NSC officials I reported to President Trump are disloyal people who have played a role in sabotaging Donald Trump? Because the fired officials are being defended by Jen Psaki & Andrew McCabe on MSNBC & CNN RIGHT NOW,” Loomer wrote in a post on X on April 3.

And on Thursday, Loomer took credit for Waltz’s ouster as well, writing “SCALP” in an all-caps post on X.

Waltz—who gave up a safe House seat in Florida to serve in the administration—lasted just 102 days into Trump’s tenure, or 9.3 Scaramuccis for those who count in that method.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—the unqualified dolt who shared classified intelligence on the first reported Signal chat, and also created a separate Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and personal attorney in which he shared more classified war plans—remains in his post.

Democrats were quick to point out that fact after reports broke that Waltz was out.

“Now do Pete Hegseth,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) wrote in a post on X.

With Waltz’s dismissal, two of the three House Republicans Trump chose for his administration are now out of a job. Fellow former Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination as Trump’s attorney general and resigned from Congress before his new term even began.

And the third Republican Trump chose—Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)—also had her nomination pulled, as Trump worried Republicans would lose her House seat in a special election.

Former President Joe Biden did not fire a single Cabinet official in his four years in office—something Trump criticized Biden for. And Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, stuck around for the entirety of Biden’s time in office.

Ultimately, Trump proved to us once again that he doesn’t hire the “best people.” He just governs in chaos, and we all lose.

