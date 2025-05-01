Looks like toys aren’t the only thing taking a hit by President Donald Trump’s incoherent trade war. On Thursday, Microsoft announced price increases of $100 on its popular Xbox Series S consoles and $10 on accessories, including new games.

These price hikes, which went into effect on May 1, mark the first increases to Xbox’s Series S products since its launch in 2020.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Though the price hikes will impact all markets, gaming headsets will only see price increases in North American markets.

Cartoon by Clay Bennett

This is just the latest blow to the global gaming community. Nintendo, which has already pushed back the preorder date of its highly anticipated Switch 2 because of Trump’s tariffs, is increasing prices on all accessories. And in an attempt to maneuver around Trump’s incredibly high tariffs on China, the gaming giant has tried moving its manufacturing to Vietnam.

“Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions,” Nintendo said in a statement, adding that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

Meanwhile, Amazon sellers have already started increasing prices in anticipation of future costs. And the price of groceries—you know, the word Trump claimed he brought back—will increase on everything from coffee and alcohol to cheese and fruit.

Recent polling reveals that 90% of Americans are expecting price hikes due to Trump’s trade war, and public opinion about his job performance reflects that dissatisfaction.

As we move past the disastrous first 100 days of Trump’s second term, the devastation of his terrible trade policies is only just beginning.