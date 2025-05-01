The White House has launched a new government website called the “White House Wire,” which seems to pretty much just be a rip-off of the famously conservative Drudge Report.

But instead of Drudge’s flashing red light, the White House site features a running ticker that repeats “WHWIRE” over and over … and over again.

Drudge, once an ally but now a critic of Trump, responded by calling out the waste of taxpayer dollars.

“IT TAKES AN ENTIRE WEST WING TO COMPETE WITH DRUDGE…DEVELOPING: TRUMP LAUNCHING HIS OWN DRUDGE REPORT… USING TAXPAYER DOLLARS!” it wrote.

A screenshot of the official White House X account announcing its new White House Wire website on April 30.

The White House Wire aggregates news from Trump administration press releases, Right Side Broadcasting Network, The Daily Caller, and Fox News, with headlines focused on Trump’s supposed successes and the occasional story alleging that undocumented immigrants are murdering Americans.

On Tuesday night, the featured headline was from a Fox News article, titled "THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FIRST 100 DAYS IN PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY.”

Shockingly, the White House Wire’s Thursday stories excluded any mention of the Department of Labor’s report showing that joblessness increased last week, nor was there any coverage of top Trump official Mike Waltz getting axed for his role in the Signalgate scandal.

This is just the latest example of the Trump administration transforming government resources into propaganda. Last month, the White House turned its official COVID-19 website into a conspiracy theory landing page, promoting a revisionist history of Trump’s deadly mishandling of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the White House briefing room has been turned into a MAGA house of mirrors, stocked with every right-wing nitwit willing to softball questions to press secretary and front-facing lie machine Karolyn Leavitt.

Trump has also installed failed election conspiracy theorist Kari Lake to dismantle Voice of America, a U.S.-funded international media network founded in 1942. In March, more than 900 full-time employees were put on indefinite leave and 550 contractors were let go—and several are now suing Lake and the Trump administration for violating their First Amendment rights.

Clearly, Trump—and the Republican Party at large—has learned that flooding the public with lies is an effective way to cover up how little he’s actually accomplishing.

