A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's detachment from reality made clear during disastrous town hall

You know it’s bad when the audience is openly laughing at him.

Michigan governor cozies up to Trump—and kills her credibility

Gretchen Whitmer joins the ranks of disappointing Democrats.

Trump caves, as US and Ukraine sign resource-sharing agreement

All that tough talk ended up being hot air.

Cartoon: Aiding and abetting

No one is safe from Trump’s so-called justice.

Game over: Trump’s tariffs force Xbox and Nintendo to raise prices

If only quitting this timeline were as easy as quitting a game.

Trump's trade war may already be taking a toll on the job market

Jobless claims are rising while the stock market is dropping.

National security screwup reportedly first Trump goon to bite the dust

He’s the first to fall—but hopefully not the last.

