This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

Today we’ll look at how some of the people who helped elect President Donald Trump are rationalizing the trouble he’s caused them since taking office.

First, this Facebook post from Derin, who lives in Missouri:

Hello Facebook friends. I want to clarify my position on some things. Yes, I am still a Republican. Yes, I am still against what the Biden-Harris administration was doing. Yes, I still do not support Kamala Harris. However, just because I disagree with the Democratic political position does not mean I have to agree with, what I am seeing from many news sources, what Donald Trump is doing to this country. I deeply regret voting for Donald Trump. I made my decision to vote for him based on my desire to keep Harris from becoming President and based on Trump's performance during his first term. He has changed and is not the same President we had during his first term. With what I am seeing, Americans, and I mean U.S.-natural-born citizens whose families have been in this nation for generations, need to be afraid. Trump is beginning to deport actual American citizens to torturous prisons in Venezuela just because they disagree with him. I have studied a little about the rise of Adolph Hitler in Nazi Germany and I am seeing the same thing with Trump. I personally believe Trump could be the Antichrist. He fits some of the traits of this "man of sin." I am afraid we went from the frying pan into the fire and I don't know if there is anyway back from the flames.

I won’t link to his (or anyone else’s) Facebook page in this article because I don’t want anyone harassing these people. That said, his page has become explicitly anti-Trump. In other posts, Derin wonders where the “2nd Amendment people” are as the administration espouses tyrannical beliefs. He approvingly reposted Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s criticisms of the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee. And he even posted a video titled “From a constitutional government to a dictator (a 2.5 minute history lesson).”

But even though he now thinks Trump is the Antichrist (and Derin appears to be a devout evangelical), he still wouldn’t have voted for Harris. And from what I can gather, that’s all because he hates the LGBTQ+ people and abortion—i.e., he’s the cliche of a God-and-guns conservative.

It’s a tough slog for Democrats if people would rather vote for the Antichrist than the candidate with the (D) next to their name.

Next up is Stephanie, also on Facebook:

I'll admit it—| voted last election after years of saying my vote wouldn't matter. Between the choices we were given, I chose Trump. And now... I regret it. My husband and I worked our whole lives, paid into the system like we were supposed to. Now we're both disabled, can't work, and we're struggling just to survive. Our home is paid off (thankfully), but we're behind on land taxes because they don't take payments. Our power bill is through the roof. We get SNAP, but now I'm reading Trump wants to ban processed foods and sugar on SNAP. If that happens, we won't even be able to afford food for the month. Let's be real-healthy, non-processed food costs more than what we get in benefits for the entire month. And on top of that, they're trying to force everyone to pay back student loans, while foreigners come here and get free education. Other countries help their citizens. We get punished for getting sick, for needing help, for trying to survive. So did I make the wrong choice voting for Trump? 100% yes. But looking at the other option... was there ever really a right one? #DisabledAndForgotten #PoorAndPunished #WeDeserveBetter #RegretMyVote #Struggling ToSurvive

Let’s see: Vote for the party that vows to kill all programs to help the poor, or vote for the party that created, supports, and wants to expand those programs?

It’s apparently a tough call for Stephanie, even if she depends on those programs to survive.

A teacher engages with two students in Carbondale, Illinois, in March 2015.

Of course, “foreigners” aren’t coming to the U.S. for free education. In fact, they subsidize our university systems since they don’t qualify for in-state tuition. If she’s talking about K-12 schooling, yeah, that’s also not the main reason immigrants come to the U.S. Beyond that, even undocumented immigrants pay taxes while also generally being ineligible for government benefits, like food assistance and regular Medicaid.

That said, Stephanie does get one thing right: It’s true that “other countries help their citizens”! But why do they, Stephanie? Why?

It’s because they vote for the parties that want to help their citizens. So what was wrong with “the other option”?

And in case you’re wondering, Stephanie does not appear to be evangelical, and she lives in upstate New York. She’s in a rural area, and we know that codes as conservative, but there’s no obvious reason why she should culturally stay that way.

Let’s check on Kaylee in Pennsylvania, who posted on Facebook:

I'm actually appalled that Trump is cutting funding for Early Childhood Education. Bucks IU Head Start was amazing for Tanner to prepare him for kindergarten. Please click the link and send a message to our senators and congressman. I'm genuinely starting to regret my vote if Trumps presidency affects my child's education and it's extremely upsetting that some teachers may lose their jobs without the Head Start Program.

Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s agenda for a second Trump administration, specifically called for the elimination of Head Start, an early childhood education program that primarily serves low-income families.

But once again, we see that conservatives are happy to vote for Republicans as long as it’s other people getting harmed. They get the vapors only when they themselves end up in the crosshairs.

Lucky for Kaylee—and the rest of America—the Trump administration seems to be backing off its threat to kill Head Start. For now.

This is a fun one:

It’s fun how we go from FUCK YEAH DONALD TRUMP SUCK IT LIBS to some amorphous “government” destroying his business and livelihood.

Anyway, I do feel owned, so at least he has that going for him.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2.

Meanwhile, over on this Reddit thread, a user is upset at getting slammed by tariffs. It’s fair— tariffs suck. They make things more expensive. As we’ve said over and over again, tariffs are a tax on American consumers—and Trump’s tariffs could be one of the largest tax increases ever.

This user posted his DHL receipt with the outrageous tariff-related fees itemized, and asked, “Is this correct? Why would I be charged so much?“

When told it was because he voted for Trump—and his Reddit history makes clear he did—he angrily shot back, in a now-deleted comment, “I don't want to get political.”

Conservatives are happy to parade around with their stupid red hats, telling people “fuck your feelings,” but they sure are full of feels once they get hurt, imploring everyone around them to “not get political.”

Well, bud, everything is political. And you chose wrong. Welcome to the hell that you helped build.

One more? Here’s Micayla, from Texas, on Facebook:

i voted for trump because, morally, biden & kamala was the wrong choice. but if i'm being honest, the choices backed us into a corner where someone said "QUICK! Choose one!" I actually hate the government as a whole. I think RFK Jr is the only one worth anything in that entire administration. all that to say.... we have actual real problems in the world, and the Trump Administration is worried about PBS KIDS?!?! are you f--king kidding me? Something that was created to help children in poverty be able to be somewhat educated?? Where TF are all these promises that they made during campaigning season? Nah F Those right????? We gotta defund PBS kids!! Im so sad to see where our priorities lie. I can't believe my kids won't know PBS kids like I knew them. Mr. Rogers? Arthur? Zoobamafoo? Yall are whack as hell for this. If i've said it once, I'll say it again. F THE GOVERNMENT, F THE POLITICIANS. They don't care about you. They don't care about me. They don't care about anything except that big stack of cash they sit on.

She clearly didn’t take Mister Rogers’ lessons to heart if she voted for Trump for his morals. And … no one rushed the decision, for Chrissake. She had nine years to learn about Trump’s morality, and even if she wasn’t paying attention to Harris—the vice president, mind you—for the previous four years, three months of direct campaigning for the top job should’ve been enough time to make the right decision.

Meanwhile, Project 2025, which we implored everyone to look at, specifically called for the elimination of public support for NPR and PBS.

As Trump recently said, he’s doing what he campaigned on. Every one of his voters signed up for this.