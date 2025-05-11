Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

After Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he wants to reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison to house some of the country's most violent offenders, experts chimed in to call it an idiotic plan that would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and have no actual benefit to the public.

But GOP lawmakers had zero objections to the nutty notion.

Indeed, a number of Republicans were gleeful at the thought of reopening the federal penitentiary located on an island in the San Francisco Bay and even shared sick fantasies about who they would send there first.

"President Trump is very smart to put this out there and have a place where the worst of the worst go in this country," Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said in a Fox News appearance.

Schmitt added that Alcatraz “means something” to people, and that Democrats who criticize reopening the prison—which closed because it was stupidly expensive to operate and would also lose the federal government $60 million in tourism revenue per year since it is currently operated as a national park—have so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, one of the president’s biggest cheerleaders since Trump took office again in January, said reopening Alcatraz—which would take untold millions to make operational again—is a great idea from his Dear Leader.

"Let's have Riker and let’s have Alcatraz both open," Mullin said on Fox News, butchering the name of the state prison off the coast of Manhattan that is being closed in phases. "So we got East Coast and West Coast both covered, and put our most notorious criminals in them so people understand we're a nation of laws again, unlike under Biden."

Of course Rikers Island is a state prison, so Trump and the federal government would not be sending any inmates there.

Mullin added that Congress would be happy to look into giving Trump the money needed to reopen the prison, throwing the idea of cost savings and efficiency to the wind.

“The president said it. If they want to do it, we’ll look into it,” Mullin told Semafor.

Meanwhile, Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas tweeted an image of Alcatraz with the caption "ALCATRUMP!"

If only our convicted felon president was housed there instead of the White House ...

And Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, best known for saying that Adolf Hitler was "right" about some things, gave Trump ideas of who she'd send to Alcatraz if it ever became operational.

"The first person to be sent to Alcatraz should be Anthony Fauci," Miller wrote in a post on X about the doctor and former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who spent his career trying to save others.

Honestly, Republicans cheering on every stupid idea that Trump blasts out in social media posts is the true definition of Trump Derangement Syndrome.