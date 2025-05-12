A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How red states are the biggest victims of Trump's cuts

Trump voters are feeling the pain they brought on themselves.

Trump is very proud of himself for selling access to the White House

Not only is he planning to take a bribe, he just might make it the new Air Force One.

Trump caves on his Chinese tariffs, but it’s too little too late

Only Trump would pat himself on the back for cleaning up his own mess.

Cartoon: Blame Biden

When in doubt …

Trump revives drug-pricing plan—but it’s mostly smoke and mirrors

Forgive Americans if they don’t hold their breath on this one.

Check out John Oliver's epic takedown of this right-wing hate group

There is a lot of nefarious stuff you should know about the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Click here to see more cartoons.

Campaign Action