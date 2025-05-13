During “The Daily Show” on Monday, all it took was for host Jon Stewart to mention President Donald Trump’s name once for the crowd to erupt into raucous boos.

But Stewart quickly drew the crowd’s attention to a clip of Trump sharing news of an incredibly important “very, very big announcement—like as big as it gets.”

“And I won’t tell you on what,” Trump said in the clip, causing Stewart to humorously gasp.

Perhaps not the exact “big announcement” Trump was touting—but nonetheless shocking—was when the ghoulish Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, said on May 9 that the administration is looking into whether or not to “suspend” the constitutional right of habeas corpus.

“That's a big announcement. Big enough for Stephen Miller to risk bursting into flames, because of the touch of God’s sunlight,” Stewart said.

Stewart then considered another chaotic move that could have been Trump’s “big announcement”: that Fox News ignoramus and conspiracy theorist Jeanine Pirro will serve as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

Jeanine Pirro

Or, Stewart considered, maybe the big reveal was that Trump was “gifted” a luxury jumbo jet from the ruling family of Qatar to potentially replace Air Force One.

Pointing out that Qatar has well-documented ties to Hamas, Stewart remarked, “Oh, Trump's going to take a $400 million jet from people he would expel from Columbia University.”

But it turns out that Trump’s big news wasn’t that he’s contemplating destroying the Constitution, that he hired another unqualified Fox News shill for an important government position, or that he’s openly taking bribes from foreign nations.

The “big announcement” was that he plans to reintroduce a policy that caps drug costs at the lowest price offered in other countries. This announcement seems great but, upon closer look, is hardly more than campaign theater, since it’s unclear whether it will actually lower U.S. drug costs.

Of all of Trump’s announcements, this is the only one that’s truly unbelievable.