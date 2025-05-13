A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's exception to refugee ban seems about white

Just one big, racist melting pot.

Chuck Schumer suddenly grows a spine on Trump’s plane bribe

Schumer may see an easy win—and this time, he’s seizing it.

Looks like it is time to shower money on farmers again

It’s a rerun of Trump’s first term: giving farmers billions to blunt the impact of his tariffs.

Cartoon: Escape from Alcatraz

When shark-infested waters are the better option …

Chaos in House GOP threatens Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Never underestimate the weakness of Republicans when Dear Leader asks them to do something!

When it comes to AI, Republicans want lots of money and no regulations

Who needs copyright protections or pollution laws anyway?

Watch Jon Stewart take on Trump's 'big announcement' and jumbo bribe

Another week of corruption, constitutional violations, and campaign theater.

