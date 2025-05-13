While the Trump administration hacks away at health care for the majority of Americans, the benefits of modern medicine are increasingly apparent—and the president is proof.

Dr. David Kessler, former chief science officer of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, wrote an article for The Atlantic Tuesday, explaining that President Donald Trump’s medical records from his first and second terms illustrate how modern medicine can significantly improve a person’s health.

Kessler specifically highlighted the combination of two of the drugs listed on Trump’s medical records—which doctors call “intensive lipid-lowering therapy”—that appears to have helped reduce Trump’s risks of cardiac disease.

The development of those two drugs was funded and shepherded by the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration—two agencies now being decimated by the Trump regime.

“The president is destroying those institutions that gave birth to the drugs that are benefiting him,” Kessler told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday.

He also revealed that 600 to 700 FDA staffers recently submitted recusals, signaling a growing “exodus” of experts due to Trump and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s unabated purge of the federal workforce.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, has lost tens of thousands of workers. Almost a quarter of the FDA’s staff is set to be laid off, while essential functions like quality-control testing have been suspended.

The CDC, which would normally respond to crises like the ongoing historic measles outbreak, has been decimated by cuts to important federal funding used to provide health care infrastructure to smaller locales throughout the country.

Despite the occasional bumbling efforts to rehire some of the people it shouldn’t have fired in the first place, the Trump administration continues to lose the expertise needed to make informed decisions.

Meanwhile, Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have appointed outright unqualified, quack-level figures to key health leadership positions.

“The Trump administration is going to need to rely on [that] expertise. There are going to be moments where they're going to turn around and find no one is there with that kind of expertise, and that should concern all of us,” Kessler warned.

Consider us concerned.