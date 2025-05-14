Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut was not buying what Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was selling during his appearance at Wednesday’s House Appropriations Committee hearing, calling “B.S.” on his claim that he wants to “rescale our biomedical research budget.”

“Excuse me, but that's BS. You are not rescaling [National Institutes of Health] research.” DeLauro said, zeroing in on the massive cuts Kennedy and the Trump administration have proposed to the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research.

Kennedy seemed ill-prepared to handle DeLauro’s relentless questioning, hemming and hawing when pressed on whether he was, in her words, “freezing or withholding funding that Congress appropriated in 2025 for lifesaving NIH research.”

DeLauro hammered at the point, reminding the HHS secretary of his constitutional obligation to spend funds as directed by Congress. After Kennedy remarked that Congress has “the power of the purse,” DeLauro shot back, saying, “Thank you. Thank you for reiterating that. But I think that I'm not sure the administration really has internalized that.”

The cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and Kennedy target all areas of our health care and medical research infrastructure. And many of these cuts will hit red-state Americans the hardest.