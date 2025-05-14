A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump opens borders to cartel families while locking up students
Looks like his penchant for making “deals” extends to drug traffickers.
Republicans go full fascist because Democrats visited an ICE facility
Threatening members of Congress with arrest is very cool and normal in Trump’s America.
Newsom shifts right again—and betrays undocumented Californians
Et tu, Gavin?
Cartoon: MAGA wishlist
Trump’s Middle East trip looks like a gift-filled junket.
Interior secretary blasted for 'really troubling' scheme to mine Utah
Because fast-tracking a uranium mine is never a wise move.
Trump and his goons want to keep you in the dark
If no one knows the cost of extreme weather events, does climate change make a sound?
Why Democrats flipping Omaha's mayorship spells trouble for the GOP
The midterm elections should have Republicans shaking in their gold Trump sneakers.
Watch a Democratic senator slam Trump’s ‘public corruption tour’
“It’s a national security disaster, and it’s a moral abomination”—indeed.
Trump now wants to make Syria great again
He’s lifting sanctions—but what’s the quid pro quo?
