House Democrats are pushing back against Republican attacks on ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s cornerstone fundraising platform, arguing that it’s the GOP’s own donation pipelines that are riddled with corruption and foreign influence.

In a letter obtained by Politico, top Democrats on the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration Committees are asking Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to hand over any records of suspicious transactions tied to GOP fundraising arms. That includes Elon Musk’s America PAC and the GOP’s flagship platform, WinRed, both of which have long faced questions about shady practices.

“Despite Republicans’ professed concern for the integrity of our elections and the protection of our democracy from foreign influence, their partisan report conspicuously makes no reference whatsoever to the rampant fraud perpetrated against senior citizens through WinRed,” the letter reads.

Signed by Democratic Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Joe Morelle of New York, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the letter also requests any records tied to the Trump family’s new cryptocurrency ventures, citing potential risks of corruption and behind-the-scenes influence. They argue that the GOP’s fixation on ActBlue is a smokescreen meant to distract from problems plaguing their own operations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

In April, President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to investigate ActBlue, alleging that it enables straw donations—contributions made in someone else’s name—and processes donations from foreign nationals, both of which are illegal. But despite their claims, Republicans have yet to produce any actual evidence.

And Democrats aren’t buying it. They’ve accused Trump of trying to choke off the small-dollar fundraising infrastructure that powers nearly every Democratic campaign, cutting off $5 and $10 donors while giving billionaires even more sway over the system.

The fact that Republicans are targeting ActBlue now, with their backs against the wall, is no accident. Hindering the platform would be a massive blow to Democrats’ political operation.

With this latest letter, Democrats are calling the GOP’s bluff. If Republicans are genuinely worried about illegal activity on fundraising platforms, why not take a closer look at their own? Of course, the answer is obvious: Republicans only care about “corruption” when they can weaponize it against Democrats.

But the DOJ probe into ActBlue could still create some headaches for Democrats, who rely heavily on the platform to power their campaigns. But this letter makes one thing clear: The party isn’t backing down.

In fact, Democrats have gone on offense in recent weeks, calling out the overreach of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, holding Republicans to account for the very corruption they pretend to oppose, and introducing legislation that would codify Trump’s supposed push to lower prescription drug costs.

This latest move isn’t just in defense of ActBlue. It’s a message: If Republicans want to talk about influence and election integrity, they might want to start on their own side of the street.