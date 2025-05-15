Cosplaying Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has requested that Congress give her $50 million from the United States Coast Guard's budget so that she can acquire a new Gulfstream V jet for her to use to travel around and perform stunts to scare immigrants.

Democrats made the accusation on Wednesday at a hearing in which Noem was defending the DHS budget request for the next fiscal year, while at the same time telling Congress that she has no plans to stop shredding the Constitution. And the Trump administration confirmed to the Washington Post that the department is seeking a new jet, which would be primarily used by Noem, who has already spent hundreds of millions to try to terrify immigrants.

"My committee just received a last-minute addition to the Coast Guard’s spend plan: $50 million for a new Gulfstream 5 jet for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal use. She already has a Gulfstream 5, by the way, but she wants a new one paid for with your taxpayer dollars," Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) wrote in a post on X. "We should be investing in our national security and improving the lives of our Coasties – not wasting taxpayer dollars on luxury travel and political stunts."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said it’s disturbing that Noem would be seeking a luxurious airplane for herself, while at the same time supporting the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” that will kick millions of poor and disabled people off Medicaid, rip food stamps away from hungry kids, and make college more expensive for low-income Americans.

"Just got word that Secretary Noem is asking for an addition to her budget - a new private Gulfstream 5 jet for her personal national photo op tour. She's already got a private plane but wants a tricked out new one," Murphy wrote in a post on X. "All while she supports kicking 13 million people off Medicaid."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Washington Post that Noem needs the new plane because the current private jet she travels on is too old. Don’t mind us while we play the world’s tiniest violin.

But Noem isn't the only Trump administration official seeking a new, fancy private plane while the administration works to cut services and assistance to the poor, sick, and elderly.

Trump is in talks to accept a $400 million bribe, err rather 747 jet, from Qatar—which has helped fund the terrorist group Hamas. Trump will then spend hundreds of millions of our taxpayer dollars to convert into Air Force One and then keep after his presidency ends.

Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson seem keen to let Trump accept a naked bribe out in the open.

"Look, I've been a little busy on reconciliation, so I'm not following all the twists and turns of the Qatar jet. I’ve certainly heard about it. My understanding is it's not a personal gift to the president, it’s a gift to the United States, and other nations give us gifts all the time,” Johnson said at a news conference on Capitol Hill, adding that “it's not my lane."

Of course, it absolutely is Johnson’s lane, as the Constitution explicitly states that Congress must vote on whether Trump can accept such a massive “gift” from a foreign nation.

“And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State,” Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution states.

However, more Republicans than usual have said they are not comfortable with Trump accepting a jet from Qatar.

"I have serious concerns with this so-called gift from the govt of Qatar—security concerns, ethical concerns with this used airplane,” Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-CO) said in a Wednesday appearance on CNN. “But it's also a gift from a government that supports terrorist organizations like Hamas. So, if there were a Democratic president that was accepting a gift like this, we'd be outraged. I think it’s something that we should look at carefully.”

In any event, the Trump administration wants all of us to go without, while they get shuttled around in the lap of luxury at our expense. F that.