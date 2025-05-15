Missouri Republicans moved on Wednesday to undo an abortion-rights amendment that the state’s voters backed just six months ago.

The GOP-led state Senate approved a new ballot referendum that would ban abortion, with few exceptions. Abortions for medical emergencies and fatal fetal abnormalities would be permitted, and survivors of rape and incest would be allowed to get an abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy as long as the assault is reported to the police within 48 hours.

The Republican-led state House passed the referendum last month. That means the new ballot measure is expected to hit the ballot in November 2026, unless Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe calls a special election to speed things up.

It wasn’t just voters that Republicans overrode, though. They also steamrolled their Democratic colleagues, using obscure procedural tricks to silence debate and ram the measure through without meaningful input from dissenting lawmakers.

The power play didn’t stop there. With Democrats effectively muted, Republicans passed another measure gutting a separate voter-approved law that had guaranteed paid sick leave and minimum wage increases tied to the cost of living. That rollback doesn’t go to the voters—it becomes law as soon as the governor signs it.

The Missouri Capitol, shown in July 2024.

Then, with their work of dismantling voter-backed policies done, Republicans adjourned the legislative session early, bailing before the official deadline. They could’ve stayed and kept working for two more days. Instead, they ducked out, avoiding the public backlash they knew was coming.

“Our rights are under attack,” said Democratic state Sen. Brian Williams, who slammed Republicans during the debate for “trying to overturn the will of the voters.”

Rep. Ashley Aune, a Democrat from Platte County, posted bluntly: “Missouri, the fight to MAINTAIN our bodily autonomy is on.”

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022, Missouri’s near-total abortion ban almost instantly took effect. But last fall, voters narrowly passed a constitutional amendment restoring abortion access up to fetal viability, or around 21 weeks. Now Republicans are trying to claw that back.

Beyond abortion, the same measure includes provisions to ban drugs, hormones, and surgeries used for gender-affirming care for minors, which is largely already outlawed in Missouri and is likely included in the measure to persuade voters into backing an abortion ban.

Additionally, the measure’s proposed language tries to sweeten the deal with vague language about ensuring “women’s safety.” However, it doesn’t mention that the amendment would repeal something voters just approved. Instead, it’s framed like a new offer, carefully avoiding any suggestion that voters’ last decision is being tossed out.

This kind of move sets a dangerous precedent. It suggests Missouri Republicans are willing to respect the will of the people only when they’re confident voters will choose what President Donald Trump and the GOP want. But when the public pushes back or reveals just how out-of-step Republican policies are, the party will rewrite the rules.

It’s not just cynical—it’s a sign of political fragility. The message is chilling: Republicans and Trump don’t want voters to decide, unless they get the “right” answer.

This isn’t isolated, either. Across red states, GOP lawmakers are trying to criminalize abortion, with some even equating it with homicide, all while voters continue to support access to reproductive care. Republicans aren’t listening.

GOP leaders claim they’re giving voters another chance now that they’ve added exceptions for rape and incest. But that logic doesn’t hold. And it’s not clear their plan will work. After all, the GOP is aiming to put this back on the ballot during the midterms elections, which will likely see higher Democratic turnout than last fall. And putting it before voters in a special election is just as likely to backfire since Democrats are outperforming in those big time this year. And on top of that, people generally don’t like being told their votes didn’t count.

Apparently, in Missouri, democracy counts only when Republicans win.