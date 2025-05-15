A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Why Trump can't quit Ed Martin

Between his lack of a spine and attack dog qualities, he’s the perfect MAGA puppet.

Musk’s AI bot can’t stop babbling about the ‘white genocide’ myth

Grok sure has some big feelings for a bot.

Walmart hikes prices and hurts millions, thanks to Trump's tariffs

Trump’s tariffs keep wreaking havoc on the economy.

Kristi Noem also wants a fancy new jet

After all, $50 million is just a drop in the bucket.

Cartoon: Cleared for landing

Just another day at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Republicans finally find some people to raise taxes on

Surprise: It’s not billionaires!

MAGA loyalist Elise Stefanik eyes consolation prize after Trump dumped her

“This is the classic Trump playbook: Move pieces, make promises, cut people out, reward loyalty—sometimes.”

Critical weather service scrambles for staff after DOGE cuts

Who needs hurricane warnings, anyway?



Click here to see more cartoons.