A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Why Trump can't quit Ed Martin
Between his lack of a spine and attack dog qualities, he’s the perfect MAGA puppet.
Musk’s AI bot can’t stop babbling about the ‘white genocide’ myth
Grok sure has some big feelings for a bot.
Walmart hikes prices and hurts millions, thanks to Trump's tariffs
Trump’s tariffs keep wreaking havoc on the economy.
Kristi Noem also wants a fancy new jet
After all, $50 million is just a drop in the bucket.
Cartoon: Cleared for landing
Just another day at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Republicans finally find some people to raise taxes on
Surprise: It’s not billionaires!
MAGA loyalist Elise Stefanik eyes consolation prize after Trump dumped her
“This is the classic Trump playbook: Move pieces, make promises, cut people out, reward loyalty—sometimes.”
Critical weather service scrambles for staff after DOGE cuts
Who needs hurricane warnings, anyway?
