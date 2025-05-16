In a sick and twisted concept that turns immigrants into pawns, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly backing a reality TV pitch in which immigrants compete in physical challenges for the chance to receive United States citizenship, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the Daily Mail, which received a copy of the pitch, the show would include challenges including mining for gold in California, balancing on logs in Wisconsin, and launching a rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Immigrants would be eliminated from challenges and lose their chance at fast-tracked citizenship, with the ultimate winner being sworn in as a citizen on the steps of the United States Capitol.

The Daily Mail reported that Noem—who loves dressing in costume and holding stunts to scare immigrants—approves of the project. And Assistant Secretary of DHS Tricia McLaughlin told Daily Mail that the show is a "good idea."

People with morals and consciences panned the concept of the show, which trivializes citizenship and turns immigrants into yet another way for Noem to receive attention.

“Human lives are not game show props @Sec_Noem. This is shameful and far beneath the dignity of your office,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wrote in a post on X.

“I would call this disgusting but that’s not a strong enough word,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) wrote in a post on X. “People’s lives are hanging in the balance and this administration wants to make it into a game show. It’s embarrassing and shows they have no value for human life or dignity.”

After people objected to how disgusting the idea is, McLaughlin then turned around and claimed that Daily Mail’s reporting was false.

"This is completely false. @DailyMail’s 'reporting' is an affront to journalism,” McLaughlin wrote in a post on X. “Secretary Noem has not 'backed' or even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show. @DHSgov receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE and CBP border operation to white collar investigations by HSI. Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval. This pitch has not received approval or denial by staff."

It’s hard to believe that Noem—who has been galavanting around the country doing stunts and even made her staff play the song “Hot Mama” as she walked out for her first news conference as DHS chief—wouldn’t approve of a reality show that would get her even more attention.

x YouTube Video

And it’s not even the first time someone in the Trump administration wanted immigrants to serve as entertainment.

During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump said he wanted migrants to have their own fighting league in which they'd face off with Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters.

“I said, ‘Dana I have an idea. Why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters and have your regular league fighters,” Trump said, referring to Dana White, the president of the UFC. “And then you have the champion of your league—these are the greatest fighters in the world—fight the champion of the migrants.’”

And as far as Trump is concerned, immigrants can always buy their way to citizenship if they have $5 million. Trump’s election has put America on the path of moral and economic decline. May the odds be ever in our favor.