A “dedicated VIP experience” to various U.S. military events will reportedly be offered to those who donate to the committee organizing celebration events for America’s 250th anniversary, in 2026.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a pitch offering the experience was shared with donors. After giving money, donors will be allowed to attend an Independence Day celebration, a “military readiness” event with Trump at Fort Bragg military base, and a military parade that Trump is planning to coincide with his birthday.

America250 is the nonprofit committee set up to organize anniversary celebrations next year, and several key Trump figures are setting up those events. Meredith O’Rourke, who has served as the national finance director for Trump’s presidential campaign, is part of the team, as is America250 Executive Director Ari Abergel, who served as first lady Melania Trump’s deputy director of communications.

Members of the U.S. military Joint Honor Guard rehearse ahead of the presidential inauguration, at the North Lawn in front of the White House, on Jan. 12.

The military parade, in particular, is another instance of Trump and his team using U.S. armed forces as his personal plaything. Millions of tax dollars are reportedly being spent to organize a military parade on June 14, Trump’s 79th birthday. Trump, the son of a wealthy family, allegedly dodged the draft during the Vietnam War.

The news of the “VIP experience” scheme comes just a few days after a series of grifting-related disclosures involving the president.

Trump has spent several days defending his reported plans to accept Qatar’s gift of a luxury jumbo jet, despite federal laws prohibiting officials like Trump from receiving gifts from foreign governments.

There is also the matter of an auction for $TRUMP, a cryptocurrency “meme coin” being offered up by the Trump family. The family is offering up a private dinner at the White House—which is owned by the American people—to the winner.

Trump has been touring the Middle East representing the United States while his sons Don Jr. and Eric appear at events in the region touting the family’s real estate deals and other business dealings.

In a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut railed against Trump’s actions, describing him as engaging in a “public corruption tour.”

“His corruption is wildly public, and his hope is that by doing it publicly, he can con the American people into thinking that it's not corruption because he's not hiding it,” Murphy said.

Now the corruption has ensnared both the American military and the anniversary celebration hailing America’s creation. Nothing is out of bounds.