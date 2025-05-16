During a Fox News appearance on Thursday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas defended President Donald Trump’s transparently unconstitutional executive order to end birthright citizenship, the provision that automatically bestows citizenship on all children born in the U.S. Currently, Trump’s order is under review by the Supreme Court.

“I think birthright citizenship is terrible policy,” Cruz said on Sean Hannity’s show, calling it “an incredible magnet for illegal immigration.”

Immigrant-rights groups and 22 states have sued the Trump administration, saying his executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship violates the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

During oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Trump administration’s lawyers focused on arguing that lower courts have no right to place nationwide injunctions on the administration’s actions.

Cruz’s appearance on Hannity’s show is a perfect encapsulation of how profoundly craptastic the Texas senator is. Cruz has a long, craven history of hypocrisy when it comes to the Constitution, which he seems to conveniently interpret however best serves his political ambitions at a given moment.

But hey, there is a silver lining here for right-wing hacks who want to change our Constitution: It actually has a process for just that purpose. The Founding Fathers even called them “amendments” to make it super easy to understand.