Attorney General Pam Bondi has no problem throwing the book at President Donald Trump’s critics for even the pettiest offenses—but when it comes to her own shady conduct, suddenly the rules are flexible.

According to ProPublica, Bondi dumped between $1 and $5 million worth of her Trump Media shares on April 2—the same day Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariff stunt sent the markets into a tailspin. Shares of Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, fell 13% that day before rebounding. The stock once traded as high as $52 per share but closed at just $26 this week.

We don’t know exactly what time Bondi cashed out—or what advance knowledge she had of Trump’s economic announcement. But this reeks of insider trading, the kind of financial sleight of hand that’s become routine in Trumpworld. This is the same guy who posted “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” just hours before announcing a tariff pause that sent the markets soaring. Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly took it as actual investment advice.

If Bondi knew a market crash was coming, sold high, then watched it bounce back—that’s textbook insider trading. Illegal, unethical, and punishable by up to 20 years in prison. We can’t prove what she knew, and insider trading cases are notoriously hard to bring, especially after recent court rulings narrowed what even counts as a violation, ProPublica noted.

Conveniently, Bondi’s own Justice Department has clammed up, refusing to answer basic questions about the sale or its timing. But let’s be honest: It doesn’t take a legal scholar to spot a crooked pattern.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the governor's official residence about a suspected arson fire that forced him, his family, and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, on April 13, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

While she’s possibly making millions off a tip and a well-timed sale, Bondi plays tough cop on TV. She demanded a staggering 20-year sentence for a man accused of firebombing a Tesla dealership—yet said almost nothing when Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was targeted in an arson attack on his home.

And when she’s not prosecuting political targets, she’s doing PR on Fox News. According to a Media Matters for America analysis, Bondi appeared on Fox 21 times between Feb. 5 and April 28. That’s more than once every three days.

Her finances have been sketchy for a while. She pocketed at least $3 million from the Trump Media merger for “consulting,” still holds between $2 and $10 million in stock, and was supposed to divest within 90 days of her confirmation. That deadline was early May, making her April 2 sale extremely convenient.

Bondi also pulled in over $1 million a year as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, a firm glued to Trump’s orbit. And let’s not forget: She greenlit Trump’s use of a $400 million private jet from Qatar to be used as a temporary Air Force One.

That tells you everything. Bondi and her DOJ figured accepting a Qatari jet for the president was legally fine (it’s probably not). If that’s their legal standard, no wonder she thinks selling off millions in stock just ahead of a crash is no big deal.

Trump is corrupt, and everyone in his inner circle seems to operate off the same playbook. Bondi might want to check her own rap sheet before pretending to play sheriff.