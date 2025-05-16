A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's 'Big, Beautiful, Bill' has its first big beautiful failure

But it was the best failure, no one has ever seen a failure like that before.

DeSantis makes Florida the 2nd state to ban fluoride from its water

Four out of five dentists would not recommend moving there.

Kristi Noem has a plan for the worst reality TV show ever

Possible title: “So You Think You Can Stay.”

Cartoon: Darth hideous

Trump can’t resist the power of the Dark Side.

Tax bill shows House GOP isn't serious about federal deficit

What’s another few trillion in debt gonna hurt?

Military 'VIP experience' with Trump for sale to biggest donors

Mo’ money, mo’ access.

Will Pam Bondi hold herself to the standard she has for Trump’s enemies?

Insider trading is okay when Republicans do it.

Ted Cruz thinks the Constitution is 'terrible policy'

And everyone thinks Ted Cruz is a terrible human.

