Things aren’t going well in President Donald Trump’s tinseltown, but it’s not just because his “big, beautiful bill” flopped.

Despite having his Medicaid-slashing budget proposal shot down by the House Budget Committee Friday, Trump, who has been busy burying his head in Saudi Arabia’s sand, has also been picking pointless fights with celebrities.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" he wrote on Truth Social.

Of course, the multi-bankrupt felon might be missing the mark on this one considering Swift broke the world record for her $2 billion Eras Tour. Or maybe he hasn’t heard that the singer rakes in more than 26.6 billion annual streams on Spotify.

Given Trump and Swift’s long-standing feud, it’s unsurprising that he’s still fostering resentment. But the two haven’t publicly crossed paths since the Super Bowl in February. And even then, Swift gave him the cold shoulder.

Swift has been outspoken about her support for Democrats, openly endorsing both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. She even called out Trump’s actions during the 2020 uprisings in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd.

President Donald Trump is seen at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” she tweeted in May 2020.

Trump, on the other hand, has fretted over Swift’s opinion of him for quite some time.

“I think she’s beautiful—very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!” he said in a 2024 Variety interview.

But Swift isn’t the only celebrity Trump can’t quite get over; he’s also decided to go after Bruce Springsteen.

At a show in Manchester, England, on May 14, Springsteen called Trump and his administration "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring,” he said.

Naturally, Trump couldn’t handle the criticism, taking to Truth Social for yet another rant.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,” he wrote.

Like Swift, Springsteen has amassed his own treasure trove of accomplishments in his lifetime, including 20 Grammy awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” Trump added.

Threats and social media rants aside, Trump is wrapping up his “public corruption tour” in the Middle East and will also soon be returning to his country.

He might benefit from heeding his own advice.