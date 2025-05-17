Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

One of the major unexpected surprises for people following the choice of a successor for the late Pope Francis was the revelation that Robert Francis Prevost, the new Pope Leo XIV, has Black-Caribbean Haitian ancestry through his New Orleans maternal grandparents and recent ancestors.

Here is his biography as described in Vatican News:

”The new Bishop of Rome was born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis Marius Prevost, of French and Italian descent, and Mildred Martínez, of Spanish descent.”

No mention of Black, Louisiana Creole, or Haiti. I find it hard to believe that the Vatican was not aware of his ancestry over the years that he was elevated to various positions of power in the hierarchy, but that’s an issue for a different story.

News about the new pope’s roots was carried by every major media outlet. The New York Times printed a series of articles starting with “New Pope Has Creole Roots in New Orleans,” written by Richard Fausset and Robert Chiarito and published on May 8:

x New York Times has the story:

New Pope Has Creole Roots in New Orleans

His ancestry, traced to a historic enclave of Afro-Caribbean culture, links Leo XIV to the rich and sometimes overlooked Black Catholic experience in America.

www.nytimes.com/2025/05/08/u...



[image or embed] — Denise Oliver-Velez (@deniseoliver-velez.bsky.social) May 9, 2025 at 4:09 AM

Robert Francis Prevost, the Chicago-born cardinal selected on Thursday as the new pope, is descended from Creole people of color from New Orleans. The pope’s maternal grandparents, both of whom are described as Black or “mulatto” in various historical records, lived in the city’s Seventh Ward, an area that is traditionally Catholic and a melting pot of people with African, Caribbean and European roots. The grandparents, Joseph Martinez and Louise Baquié, eventually moved to Chicago in the early 20th century and had a daughter: Mildred Martinez, the pope’s mother. The discovery means that Leo XIV, as the pope will be known, is not only breaking ground as the first U.S.-born pontiff. He also comes from a family that reflects the many threads that make up the complicated and rich fabric of the American story. The Times had receipts and provided photos as proof in See Historical Records Documenting the Pope’s Creole Roots in New Orleans, ”another story from Fausset, who grew up in New Orleans:

x Pope Leo XIV is descended from Creole people of color from New Orleans. Take a look at historical records that trace the story of his mother’s family.



[image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) May 10, 2025 at 6:07 PM

The detective work of Jari Honora, the New Orleans genealogist and historian, was based on analysis of historical documents, including census records, many of which are presented here. Other documents were unearthed by the archdiocese of New Orleans or obtained independently by The New York Times. [...] In their totality, the documents begin to trace the story of a family, on Pope Leo’s mother’s side, with a diverse background rooted in New Orleans’s unique Afro-Caribbean culture that later moved to Chicago in the early 20th century. It is unclear why they left, but many Creole families like theirs moved north at the time in search of better-paying jobs and a less racially hostile environment — a story that finds parallels in the new pope’s emphasis on tending to migrants and poor people. [...] The documents also suggest a story not uncommon among some American people of color who underwent such journeys: a switch in racial categorization from Black to white. One of the pope’s brothers, John Prevost, 71, who lives in the suburbs of Chicago, confirmed the family’s ancestry but told The New York Times that he and his brothers always considered themselves to be white. As for his mother, he said, “I really couldn’t tell you for sure. She might have just said Spanish.” What I find fascinating is the media’s sudden interest in a Creole history that is not news to me, or to many other Black people familiar with issues of “race,” color, and ancestry in Louisiana and the larger Black community. “Passing” for white has also been the subject of several best-selling novels over the years and well-documented by historians, anthropologists, and sociologists. I did research on the subject for an anthropology dissertation and have written frequently about “race” as a social construct, racism as a harsh reality, “miscegenation,” and free people of color in New Orleans and other parts of the South in past stories here at Daily Kos. Related | What Pope Leo XIV has said about LGBTQ+ people, immigration and abortion In “Black Kos: White people invented the 'one-drop rule.' Now Trump and his minions want to take it back,” I discussed “hypodescent,“ aka “the one drop rule” as it applied to Kamala Harris. I also covered the topic in depth in “Louisiana's multi-colored history and hypocrisy.” In “Slippin' into whiteness: Melungeons and other 'almost white' groups,” I wrote about groups who have worked very hard to be anything but Black. Lest you think the new pope is far removed from being classed as Black or colored, his ancestry would’ve marked him as “colored” under Louisiana law as recently as 1982, because it wasn’t until 1983 that the state repealed its law governing racial classification. The New York Times reported on the development in “Louisiana Repeals Black Blood Law”: Gov. David C. Treen today signed legislation repealing a Louisiana statute that established a mathematical formula to determine if a person was black. The law establishing the formula, passed by state legislators in 1970, said that anyone having one thirty-second or less of ''Negro blood'' should not be designated as black by Louisiana state officials. The legislator who wrote the law repealing the formula, Lee Frazier, a 34-year-old Democrat representing a racially mixed district in New Orleans, said recently that he had done so because of national attention focused on the law by a highly publicized court case here. The case involves the vigorous but thus far unsuccessful efforts of Susie Guillory Phipps, the wife of a well-to-do white businessman in Sulphur, La., to change the racial description on her birth certificate from ''col.,'' an abbreviation for ''colored,'' to ''white.'' [...] Mr. Westholz said the 1970 blood law had superseded ''a long line'' of state court opinions that use the term ''any traceable amount'' of black ancestry as ''the proper way to define a Negro.'' He said that as a practical matter the law was ''useless'' and ''impossible'' to apply because of the difficulty in precisely determining a person's racial background. An Assistant Attorney General said there was no reason to expect that the earlier criteria would return to use with the law's repeal. Mr. Westholz said Mrs. Phipps had lost her case against the state because most of the older records attesting her racial background and other evidence indicating race had corroborated the information on her birth certificate, placed there by a midwife. You can read more about Susie Guillory Phipps here. My genealogical research on my extended family includes the fascinating history of my first cousin’s grandmother, who we all called “Grandma Jean”and lived into her nineties. She was the granddaughter of a Louisiana plaquée, born in 1824. She is listed in census records as both Black and white. Contrary to many people who had the ability to pass and fade to white, Grandma Jean would have had a fit if anyone thought she wasn’t Black. Grandmother Jeanette Gibson My own exposure to Louisiana Creoles of color took place when my parents moved us from New York City to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where my dad had taken a job teaching at Southern University, an HBCU. My mom had prepared me for the move by explaining that the campus was “all Negroes.” But when I got there, to my 9-year-old eyes it was integrated because there were light-skinned, white-presenting Creole students and teachers on campus. Later that year, my mom took me to visit a Creole relative in New Orleans. The matriarch of the family, known as “Ma mère,” was very light-skinned. I was very tanned from playing outside and she examined me with a frown. “Marjorie, if that chile gets any darker, next time you visit you will have to come in the back door,” she told my mom in her French Creole accent. My mother lifted one eyebrow, looked at her and replied, “I guess, we will not be coming to visit you again,” and we left. We never went back. The New York Times’ Campbell Robertson posted a story detailing a “white” person's discovery of his Black ancestry.

Boston resident Lorna DesRoses, a multicultural ministry consultant at the Archdiocese of Boston, said the pope’s roots speak to the history of the US, and the hardships faced by people of color. DesRoses learned of the pontiff’s lineage through social media, where she said it spread quickly through local Black Catholic and Haitian threads. (The National Catholic Reporter this week reported that a grandfather of the pope, Joseph Martinez, was born in Haiti.) She said there was a time when it was not unusual for someone with Creole roots to move north and not acknowledge their roots, especially if they were white-passing. “It’s a complicated history,” she said. Creoles, also known as “Creole people of color,” have a history almost as old as Louisiana, the Times reported this week. While the word Creole can refer to people of European descent who were born in the Americas, it commonly describes mixed-race people of color, according to that newspaper. DesRoses, who is of Haitian descent, called the pope’s heritage “a blessing for the church.”

Just how many people are impacted by the selection of a Pope? The Catholic News Agency reported on that in a story titled “Worldwide Catholic population hits 1.4 billion”:

...the Americas continue to be the region of the world with the highest proportion of Catholics, accounting for 47.8% of the global total.

What that means for the Caribbean is reflected in this data:

Today, the highest concentration of Catholics in the Caribbean are found in Guadeloupe (86 percent), Puerto Rico (85 percent), Martinique (86 percent), Aruba (85 percent), Dominican Republic (78 percent), and St. Lucia (62 percent)

Pew reported on the number of Black Catholics in the United States with immigrant ancestry:

If the United States is a nation of immigrants, then the Catholic Church in the United States is likewise a denomination of immigrants. Compared to 6% of all U.S. Blacks,15% of Caribbean-born Blacks identify as Catholic, as do 20% of African-born U.S. Blacks.

The news has also evoked some satirical reactions, like this post from the New York Times Pitchbot:

x Two of Pope Leo's grandparents were Black. That makes him a DEI pope. — New York Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) May 9, 2025 at 9:43 AM

Author and Political commentator Keith Boykin weighed in:

x YouTube Video

And journalist Roland Martin hosted a lively discussion of the news with guests on his show:

x YouTube Video

I’ll leave you with some humor today from Black comedian Reese Waters, and his YouTube video titled “Woke Pope Triggers Devilish Maga”:

x YouTube Video

From Reese Waters’ video notes:

Despite feeling national pride over the fact that the Chicago-born Prevost has become the first American pope in history, conservative pundits and Trump loyalists fumed over the “WOKE MARXIST POPE” and complained that he is “worse than Francis,” referencing the previous pontiff known for his progressive values. Even before the “dark horse” American cardinal was elected the 267th pope, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon warned about Prevost’s views, claiming that he would be a poor choice for the MAGA movement. Following the announcement of Prevost as the new Holy Father, many of his tweets criticizing Vance and the Trump administration’s immigration policies, as well as expressing grief for the killing of George Floyd, began making the rounds on social media. Trump, who was almost certainly unaware of the new pope’s criticisms of him and his immigration policies in the past, sent Leo XIV his well wishes after he was made the head of the Catholic Church.“ Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Now Imma rub it in...it was later revealed that Robert Prevost and newly crowned Pope Leo XIV has Creole & Haitian ancestry. And I oooop.

Join me in the comments section below for more, and for the weekly Caribbean News Roundup.