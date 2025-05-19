As always, if you find value in this work I do, please consider helping me keep it sustainable by joining my weekly newsletter, Sparky’s List! You can get it in your inbox or read it on Patreon, the content is the same. ALSO: due to popular demand, I’m making last week’s Victory Posters cartoon available (full cartoon or individual panels) on t-shirts, art prints, mugs and various other things at my Threadless store.

Related | How red states are the biggest victims of Trump's cuts