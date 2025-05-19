George Simion pledged to “Make Romania Great Again” and said he was running “on the MAGA ticket" to become president of the Eastern European country. The New York Times even declared that Simion was the favorite in the race, after he had come in first in an earlier round of voting to winnow the field down to two candidates.

Yet on Sunday, Simion lost decisively to Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, becoming the latest foreign leader to lose an election after embracing Donald Trump.

Simion tried to adopt a lot of Trump’s schtick, including claiming that the only way he’d lose the election was if there was fraud, and that dead voters were going to cost him the race. Sound familiar?

"We are winning by a landslide in these elections, and the only thing that can stop us is some people interfering with the voting process,” Simion told American right-wing nutjob and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec in a May interview.

Simion had also appeared on Trump ally, right-wing nutjob, and pardoned crook Steve Bannon's podcast in which Simion railed against "globalists" who want to aid Ukraine in its fight against murderous Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“NATO is a defense alliance, I have no intention of going to war, I promote peace,” Simion said, according to the Washington Post. “We paid a lot by participating in the war effort, for three years, and our people are fed up, they have economic problems.”

Simion also visited with Trump-supporting members of Congress, including Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who tweeted an endorsement of the Romanian politician on Friday, just a few days ahead of the election.

George Simion

“I fully endorse Romanian presidential candidate George Simion. He is pro-America, pro-MAGA, and a bold leader,” Ogles wrote. “Simion will make Romania great again—and defend his country from the grip of woke European globalism.”

Unlike the United States’ mad king, however, Simion ultimately conceded the race to Dan, who did not embrace Trump and instead campaigned against corruption in the country.

“We will continue our fight for freedom and our great values along with other patriots, sovereignists and conservatives all over the world. We may have lost a battle, but we will certainly not lose the war,” Simion wrote in a post on X. “God bless you all!”

Ultimately, Simion joins conservatives in Canada and Australia—who got trounced after embracing Trump.

In Canada, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre adopted Trump’s rhetoric and turned what was a commanding lead for his party into an epic defeat in which conservatives not only lost the race for prime minister, but in which Poilievre even lost his own parliamentary seat.

An almost identical situation played out in Australia, where conservative leader Peter Dutton led his party to defeat in the race for control of parliament, and in which Dutton also lost his own parliamentary seat. Dutton also adopted Trump’s language, railing against the “woke brigade” of companies who push for diversity and acceptance of indigenous people in the country.

Trump’s unpopularity around the globe has made him an albatross for conservative and right-wing parties that embrace him. Let’s hope the same plays out for Republicans here at home in the 2026 midterms.