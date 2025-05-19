A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

House GOP advances Trump's 'budget betrayal' bill in dead of night

They sure are sneaky about stripping health care from millions of Americans.

Trump takes another step to further neuter Congress

RIP, rule of law.

New video damages one of Trump’s favorite anti-immigrant cases

Photoshop will fix that right up.

Trump fumes that famous people still think he sucks

At least he still has Kid Rock.

CBS News president quits as network nears submission to Trump

She joins the growing list of staff fleeing news outlets that bend the knee.

Cartoon: Promises made, promises kept

Hey, he said he’d dismantle the government, didn’t he?

Trump never hated Big Tech. He just wanted them on board

Nothing brings friends together like looting the federal government!

John Oliver shames traditional media for bending to Trump’s corruption

“Don't comply with Trump's ridiculous demands prematurely.”

