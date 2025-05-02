President Donald Trump on Friday once again took credit for the U.S. economy, lying about gasoline prices and touting the healthy jobs report that came out that found the economy added 177,000 jobs in April.

"Gasoline just broke $1.98 a Gallon, lowest in years, groceries (and eggs!) down, energy down, mortgage rates down, employment strong, and much more good news, as Billions of Dollars pour in from Tariffs," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Just like I said, and we’re only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!! Consumers have been waiting for years to see pricing come down. NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!! DJT"

Of course, just two days ago, when the government announced that the economy shrank in the first three months of the year thanks to Trump’s idiotic trade policy, Trump said he had nothing to do with the economy and that it was still former President Joe Biden's fault.

“This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”

It's an argument his punching bag Vice President JD Vance also made.

"This is Joe Biden's economy," Vance said in a Thursday interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, when asked about the economy's contraction.

Meanwhile, Trump is straight up lying about the price of gasoline which is an average of $3.18 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA—nowhere near the $1.98 a gallon Trump claimed. The cheapest average gas prices are in Maine, where it’s averaging $2.99 a gallon—a full dollar more than what Trump claimed.

What’s more, the website Gas Buddy, which tracks gas prices across the country, said no station in America has gas at $1.98 a gallon like Trump claimed.

As for the jobs report, economists are relieved that the economy is still humming along despite the chaos Trump’s trade policy has caused.

“We don't know what breakeven job growth is right now but could be something like 100K. So 177K (even with downward revisions for the last two months) is strong,” Harvard University economics professor Jason Furman wrote in a post on X.

But they said as imports fall off a cliff, retailers will have little to no inventory to sell, leading to shortages and increased prices for consumers. And once that happens, job losses will ensure.

“I don't expect this to last at this pace given the disruption working through the system,” Furman added of the job growth. “But we'll see.”

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's, had similar thoughts.

"The April jobs report shows the economy is not in recession, despite the Q1 GDP decline. Employment increased 177k in the month, suggesting the job market remains a firewall between continued growth and a downturn. But after accounting for downward revisions to previous months, employment was up only 119k. The firewall feels fragile. Unless the trade war de-escalates in the next few weeks, the firewall will come down, and a recession will ensue," Zandi wrote in a post on X.

If and when that happens, Trump will probably be back to blaming Biden for the problems Trump himself created.

