President Donald Trump’s bizarre interview Monday with ABC News’ Terry Moran included a tour of the Oval Office, where he proudly displays some of America’s most precious historical documents, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

You might recall reports that Trump had plans to get his grubby little fingers on the original Declaration of Independence, but thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.

“Well, it means exactly what it says. It's a declaration. It's a declaration of unity and love and respect. And it means a lot. And it's something very special to our country,” Trump said when Moran asked him what the Declaration of Independence means to him.

Unfortunately, Trump would fail miserably in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Civics Questions for the Naturalization Test with that answer.

It doesn’t take long to read the Declaration of Independence—the roughly 1,333-word document can be read in about 10 minutes.

Had he actually read it, Trump might recognize how the Founding Fathers laid out their case against “the present King of Great Britain,” citing “a history of repeated injuries and usurpations”—grievances that could easily apply to Trump today.

“He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.”

It even condemns government operations that are harmful to the people. Sound familiar, DOGE?

“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.”

The fact that Trump continues to fail U.S. history 101 is no surprise. Remember his retelling of the Battle of Gettysburg that would have embarrassed any second-grade teacher? And who can forget the time he regaled an audience with a retelling of the Revolutionary War, including how George Washington’s Continental Army “took over the airports?”

Trump has always been a liar and a fabulist, but over the last few months, many of his fabrications seem to show a detachment from reality that is especially disturbing—even by his standards.