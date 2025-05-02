A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump team makes desperate bid to solve air traffic controller crisis

Turns out firing a bunch of air safety personnel made the air less safe.

AOC weighs another bid for powerful House committee as old guard exits

Will the Democratic Party finally let younger voices lead the way?

Trump pretends to defund public media with meaningless order

Nothing this 78-year-old man hates more than “Sesame Street.”

Jeff Bezos swore he'd never bow to Trump. Time to put up or shut up

Like many multibillionaires, Bezos has been kissing up to the White House’s new occupant.

Trump launches another salvo in his war on Harvard

The man who once said he’d never weaponize the IRS is weaponizing the IRS.

Cartoon: Trump's peace plan

When have his plans ever gone wrong?

Check out Trump’s idiotic take on the Declaration of Independence

“It’s a declaration.” — President of the United States

