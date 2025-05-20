Last Thursday, Walmart announced it would hike prices because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and when that happens later this month, it will wreak disproportionate harm on his voters.

Among the 25 states with the highest number of Walmart stores per capita, 21voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, according to a Daily Kos analysis of corporate data. And of the 10 states with the fewest number of Walmart stores per capita, all 10 went for Democrat Kamala Harris last year.

x Datawrapper Content

Included in the number of Walmart stores are its supercenters, discount stores, neighborhood markets, Sam's Club wholesale outlets, as well as its scant number of pharmacy formats and fuel stations. The data, found through state-level pages on Walmart’s website, is current as of May 5.

There are a total of 3,801 Walmart stores in states that Trump won last year, which have a combined population of just under 196 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey. That makes for 1.9 Walmart stores per 100,000 people—almost double the number found in states that went for Democrat Kamala Harris last year.

States that Harris won, including Washington, D.C., have a combined 1,380 Walmart stores and population of about 139 million, or a little less than one Walmart store per 100,000 people.

x Datawrapper Content

It’s no wonder that Walmart’s price-hike announcement struck a nerve with Trump.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” he wrote Saturday on his Truth Social platform, demanding that the company “EAT THE TARIFFS.”

“I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!” he added.

This is far cry from Trump’s message during the 2024 election, when he promised to lower prices. In August, at a rally in Montana, he told the crowd, “Starting on Day 1, we will end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods.”

“A vote for Trump means your groceries will be cheaper,” he said at a Pittsburgh rally on Nov. 4, the day before the election.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer. In 2023, it raked in over $530 billion in U.S. retail sales—more than double that of internet-based juggernaut Amazon—according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group.

Walmart’s tariff-induced price hike is just the latest in a long string of Trump’s actions that have backfired, disproportionately harming his own voters.

For instance, Trump is in the process of trying to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency which provides federal aid in the wake of natural disasters. However, red states receive more than blue states in disaster aid, according to the Associated Press. And Trump and the GOP’s “Big Beautiful Bill” could cut health care for millions of his supporters to give tax cuts to the rich.

Unlike a hurricane, though, there is nothing natural about Trump’s tariff disaster. He chose this for himself, for his voters, and for everyone else who didn’t pull the lever for him.