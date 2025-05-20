U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell just scorched the Trump administration over its incredibly unconstitutional dismantling of the United States Institute of Peace. The 102-page opinion filed on Monday is a delightful master class in how to call out a lawless president and his minions.

Yet the victory feels both incomplete and bittersweet. There is no doubt that the administration will appeal, including likely running to the Supreme Court for emergency relief if it doesn’t get its way in the appellate court. And it’s bittersweet because Judge Howell was uniquely positioned to stop the destruction that Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency wreaked upon USIP, but didn’t.

But first, the good news.

Recall that in March, DOGE seized control of the USIP building while Trump seized control of its board, which they had to do, per the White House, because “rogue bureaucrats will not be allowed to hold agencies hostage.” However, people who work for USIP aren’t even federal employees, so they can’t be bureaucrats, rogue or otherwise. Also, USIP isn’t an agency but a private nonprofit corporation. Nonetheless, the Washington D.C. Metro Police, the FBI, and then-interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Ed Martin all assisted DOGE’s literal break-in at the USIP building.

USIP sued, asking Judge Howell for a temporary restraining order to stop DOGE and friends from literally seizing the building and its contents, but to no avail. Howell said that DOGE’s takeover was “terrorizing” and that she was offended on behalf of all American citizens, but did not grant the TRO. USIP, she said, was a “very complicated entity” with both governmental and nongovernmental aspects.

Normally, this sort of caution and attention to detail is exactly what you want from a judge: a slow, deliberative, precise process that allows a jurist to thoroughly address every issue before them. But these aren’t normal times. So although USIP notched a win on Monday, that came only after nearly all USIP staff members were fired, USIP’s president and several board members were removed, and USIP's property was transferred to the General Services Administration.

Howell’s bottom line on undoing the administration’s destruction is refreshingly simple: all of those actions were undertaken by “illegitimately-installed leaders who lacked legal authority to take these actions, which must therefore be declared null and void.” The Trump/DOGE goons were installed illegitimately because, Howell concluded, USIP is not part of the executive branch, does not issue orders or binding rules like agencies do, and its focus is on scholarship and research, not executive action.

Howell was not at all fond of the administration’s argument that USIP is an executive agency because it deals with international peace and conflict resolution, which is part of foreign affairs, and the president has authority over all foreign affairs.

Here’s Howell’s dry response to that claim: “The Executive branch does not control everything touching that subject area, contrary to defendants' suggestion.” Because USIP is not part of the executive branch, nor does it engage in any executive branch functions, Trump can’t gut it.

As with all rulings against the administration, the question now becomes whether the administration will obey. We certainly know they won’t obey right away and will maximize every procedural delay they can muster. As far as Trump’s administration is concerned, the longer they can keep USIP in disarray, the better. And that’s not just because it means USIP isn’t doing the sort of soft power aid work that the administration hates, but because the longer things drag on, the more likely it is that USIP employees and board members will take positions elsewhere, hobbling the organization's institutional knowledge base.

The liminal and Pyrrhic nature of this victory highlights one of the problems with having the courts be the only check on the rapaciousness of the administration, since Congress does not seem to care. Judges are by their very nature small-c conservative, inclined to move slowly, preserve the status quo, and trust the system. Howell continued that tradition when she declined to stop DOGE’s takeover when it was happening.

But that cautious approach is what allowed DOGE to fire staff and seize the building. Two months later, her DOGE slapdown is delightful—but the damage is already done.